Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







USL Championship Matchday 8

Tampa Bay Rowdies vat Rhode Island FC

Saturday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. ET

Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, RI

League Records

Rowdies: 5-0-2 (2-0-1 on the road), 17 pts, 1st in the East

Rhode Island: 2-3-2 (1-1-2 at home), 8 pts, 10th in the East

TV/Streaming: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

Radio: Florida Alumni Radio, 1010 AM

The Tampa Bay Rowdies head north this weekend to put their unbeaten streak on the line in a matchup with Rhode Island FC. Tampa Bay enters the weekend as the top team in the Eastern Conference, also holding a one-point edge over the frontrunners out west, San Antonio FC.

The last time the Rowdies went undefeated through their first seven matches was the 2024 campaign, but this year's squad has managed to pick up more points along the way. The 2024 streak included three wins and four draws, while this season's run has seen the Rowdies notch five wins and two draws.

Rhode Island's Centreville Bank Stadium was the sight of the Rowdies last defeat in league play. The Rowdies went into the contest controlling their postseason fate with three matches left to play only to see their playoff hopes torpedoed in a 5-0 loss. Saturday's matchup offers a chance at redemption as the Rowdies look to reverse the momentum in their all-time series with Rhode Island. After knocking off Rhode Island in the first-ever meeting between the two sides back in 2024, the Rowdies have since lost out in three straight meetings in the series.

Hitting the Road

Saturday is the first of three straight road fixtures for the Rowdies before the club returns to Al Lang Stadium for Military Appreciation Night on May 23. Following Rhode Island, the Rowdies head south for a crucial match versus Miami FC in Round Two of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on May 16. This will be Tampa Bay's second match in the USL's interleague tournament. Miami has already played twice, recording three-point victories on both occasions to take hold of first place in the group. Three points are at a premium for the Rowdies as they aim to overtake Miami and advance out of the group into the knockout phase of the competition.

From Miami, the Rowdies travel west on short rest for their first-ever trip to the Land of Enchantment in a showdown with New Mexico United on Wednesday, May 20. The extended stretch away from Al Lang is shaping up to make May a challenging month for the Rowdies, but it's a test that could make the squad stronger in the long run.

Milestone Moments

Forward Russell Cicerone and Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite both hit major milestones in last week's win over Indy Eleven. With his assist to setup Mattheus Oliveira for the match-winning goal, Cicerone became only the third player in league history to record 70 goals and 30 assists in the regular season. The veteran attacker now has two goals and two assists in seven league appearances for the Rowdies this season. On the other end of the field, Waite produced a season-high four saves against Indy to preserve the shutout victory and notch the 30th regular season clean sheet of his career. The 28-year-old keeper also earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week for his stellar shift against Indy.

Mattheus Makes an Impact

Mattheus Oliveira was the last player signed to the Rowdies roster ahead of the regular season, after spending most of the preseason with the club as a trialist. The Brazilian attacking midfielder is now showing his value two months into the campaign. Oliveira has now recorded a goal contribution in his last three appearances (one goal, two assists), including the match-winning goal versus Indy last week.

Scouting Rhode Island

Head Coach Khano Smith is in his third season at the helm in Rhode Island. Despite an underwhelming regular season in 2025, Rhode Island still managed to qualify for the playoffs and make a run to the Eastern Conference Final. A key emphasis for Rhode Island in the offseason was revitalizing an attack that averaged less than a goal per game last year. The returns through seven matches so far have been positive, with Rhode Island matching Tampa Bay's 12-goal tally. Along with returning strikers JJ Williams and Noah Fuson, Rhode Island has recruited former Atlanta United striker Leo Afonso. Williams and Afonso have both tallied two goals in league play.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Archer, Leerman, Nigro

QUESTIONABLE: Wyke







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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