Nick Firmino Nets Brace, Goodrum Finds Scoresheet in 3-1 Victory

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club broke out in a big way Sunday night, defeating Monterey Bay FC 3-1. Nick Firmino led the way with two goals, and Phillip Goodrum tacked on a third to seal the victory.

Lexington came out with something to prove. After going winless in its last five league matches, it would not be denied another.

Nick Firmino completed an early brace, needing only 31 minutes to give his club a 2-0 lead. Both goals were scored only five minutes apart.

The first came off a long throw in by Javain Brown. The ball found Arturo Ordóñez in the box, who flicked it on to Firmino at the back post. The Brazilian twisted, turned and fired off a shot to beat the keeper.

His second came off an outside-the-boot pooch from Marcus Epps on the left wing. Firmino effortlessly transferred the pass from his left foot to his right, then buried it.

Lexington concluded the first half with eight total shots and five on target.

At long last, Phillip Goodrum opened his Lexington scoring account in the 56' minute off the feed from his 2021 and 2022 teammate in Memphis, Aaron Molloy. Molloy laid a bending ball right in the path of a lunging Goodrum who guided the attempt into the bottom corner.

Monterey Bay got one back two minutes later, courtesy of Sebastian Lletget However, Lexington's three goals were enough to secure the 3-1 victory and propel LSC back into the win column.

GOALS

LEX: 26' Nick Firmino (assist: Arturo Ordóñez)

LEX: 31' Nick Firmino (assist: Marcus Epps)

LEX: 56' Phillip Goodrum (assist: Aaron Molloy)

MB: 64 ¬Â² Sebastian Lletget (assist: Chris-Kévin Nadje)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Javain Brown, Kendall Burks, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Latif Blessing, Marcus Epps, Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum

MB: Fernando Delgado, Zack Farnsworth, Kelsey Egwu, Nicholas Gordon, Stuart Ritchie, Nick Ross, Belmar Joseph, Chris-Kévin Nadje, Eduardo Blancas,

UP NEXT

LSC has a weekend off before embarking on a three-match road trip beginning Saturday, May 23. First up is Indy Eleven, followed by El Paso Locomotive FC and Detroit City FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

NICK FIRMINO - 26 ¬Â² MINUTE

NICK FIRMINO - 31 ¬Â² MINUTE

PHILLIP GOODRUM - 56 ¬Â² MINUTE







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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