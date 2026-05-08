I'm Your Huckleberry- United Takes on Las Vegas Lights

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Old friends meet for a good old fashion western standoff at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Saturday night. Las Vegas Lights FC travels down to Albuquerque to take on their former manager Dennis Sanchez and New Mexico United at 7 PM. This will be the two teams first league match this season and only the 4th meeting since 2024. This will be New Mexico United's first Country Night.

Showdown at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

New Mexico United has gone nine consecutive matches unbeaten at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. However Las Vegas has been one of the most successful sides that has ventured out to Albuquerque. The series all time record in New Mexico is 2-2-2 (W-L-D) with Vegas most notable win taking place on a cold November night in 2024. One thing to note is that this series was not played in the 2020 or 2021 seasons.

I've got two scorers, one for each of ya

New Mexico is coming off a 2-2 draw against rival El Paso Locomotive on Wednesday night. United had a big boost by their quick shooting number 10 Greg Hurst. Hurst bagged his first goal in that match and added another 10 minutes after his first. Part of this sharp shooting duo is Jake LaCava who assisted in Hurst's first goal and has been a big boost to the United offense this season showing that he still has his scoring prowess. LaCava leads the team with two assists so far this season.

Does this mean we aren't friends anymore?

New Mexico United head coach is in his second season with the Black and Yellow after going to a Western Conference Final in his first season. Before that Sanchez led Las Vegas Lights to the Western Conference Final in his first year before leaving for United. Vegas since Sanchez's departure has only won eight league matches. However they do have some bright spots especially in former Oakland Roots man Johnny Rodriguez. Rodriguez has scored five goals so far this season on 15 shots.

Where to Watch

In Person: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: 101.7 The Team

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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