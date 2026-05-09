Orange County SC Earns Road Point in 2-2 Draw at Colorado Springs

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC earned a hard-fought point in the Rockies with a 2-2 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a contentious match Friday night. Despite Colorado Springs controlling possession for stretches of the match, the hosts failed to register a shot on target from open play until a dramatic late equalizer rescued a point.

Colorado Springs came out on the front foot but lacked composure and a clinical edge in the opening half. Orange County SC held the Switchbacks without a shot on target through the first 45 minutes. While Colorado Springs controlled the majority of possession, OCSC remained organized defensively and appeared comfortable absorbing pressure while looking to create opportunities on the counterattack.

One such opportunity came in the 22nd minute, Chris Hegardt broke through the Colorado Springs backline and fired a shot that clipped the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line, giving Orange County SC a 1-0 lead.

Colorado Springs had their best opportunity in the 27' minute on a missed header by Juan Tejada.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Tom Brewitt brought down Khori Bennett inside the penalty area, sending the league's leading scorer to the spot in the 45+3rd minute. Bennett calmly converted with a low shot to the left corner, wrong-footing Alex Rando, who dove the opposite direction, leveling the match 1-1 heading into halftime.

In the 65th minute, Ousmane Sylla produced a moment of brilliance, weaving past two Colorado Springs defenders before calmly slotting the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Christian Herrera to restore Orange County SC's lead.

Colorado Springs grew increasingly urgent as the match progressed, at times looking to draw fouls and cards to create opportunities and shift momentum in their favor.

In the 90+6th minute, with a player down injured and Colorado Springs appealing for a stoppage in play, Tyreek Magee capitalized on the moment and delivered a powerful strike from distance to level the match late for the Switchbacks.

Orange County SC nearly found a dramatic winner moments later in the 90+7th minute, but Ousmane Sylla's attempt drifted wide, giving Colorado Springs one final opportunity. The hosts earned a corner kick in the 99th minute, but OCSC defended the set piece resolutely to secure a 2-2 draw at the final whistle.

After this match, Orange County will head to Phoenix before returning to the OC for a Fiesta De Beer Fest game at 10,000-seat Santa Ana Stadium, Eddie West Field. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 1 2

COS 1 1 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

22' Chris Hegardt

65' Ousmane Sylla - Assist Chris Hegardt

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

34' Efren Solis - Yellow Card

40' Mohamadou War - Yellow Card

48' Stephen Kelly - Yellow Card

64' Brandon Cambridge - Yellow Card

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

58' Sadam Masereka - Yellow Card

90+5' Tyreek Magee - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Ryan Doghman, Garrison Tubbs, Brandon Cambridge (66' Lyam MacKinnon), Efern Solis, Ousmane Sylla, Mouhamadou War (46' Grayson Doody), Stephen Kelly, Chris Hegardt (90' Nicola Ciotta), Ethan Zubak (46' Yaniv Bazini)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Apolo Marinch, Jamir Johnson, Oliver Kurnik

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 40% | Shots: 8 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 0 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 2 | Saves: 0

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)

Christian Herrera (GK); Isaiah Foster (12' Aidan Rocha), Garven Metusala, Matthew Mahoney, Patrick Burner, Brennan Creek, Sadam Masereka (71 Jonas Fjeldberg), Juan Tejada (71' Tyreek Magee), Frank Daroma (61' Samuel Williams), *Yosuke Hanya (71' Levonte Johnson), Khori Bennett

Unused Subs: Colin Shutler (GK); Talen Maples, Dane Valenti, Griffin Price

Head Coach: Alan McCann

Possession: 69% | Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 0 | Saves: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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