Phoenix Rising Signs Midfielder Gilberto Rivera on Loan

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed midfielder Gilberto Rivera on loan from Houston Dynamo 2, pending league and federation approval.

Selected by the Houston Dynamo in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of San Jose State, Rivera, 21, has started in all eight of his appearances for MLS NEXT Pro side, Houston Dynamo 2, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.

"(Rivera) likes to get on the ball," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "He likes to find passes and is a calm player. I'm looking forward to seeing more of his qualities."

A native of Hayward, California, Rivera was a stand-out throughout his three seasons at San Jose State, becoming the second Spartan to be drafted since 2003. The midfielder finished his collegiate career with 13 goal contributions (3G, 10A) across 52 appearances (44 starts), leading the Spartans to consecutive appearances in the WAC Championship game (2024, 2025).

"I spoke to my coaches at San Jose State, and everyone thought it was a good idea (to come to Phoenix)," Rivera said. "I'm ready to take on the challenge and play at a higher level."

A stalwart in Dynamo 2's starting XI in his debut season (675 minutes), Rivera played a key role in a spine that has conceded just three goals so far in 2026. The midfielder arrives in Phoenix after scoring his second professional goal on May 3, helping Dynamo 2 maintain its unbeaten start to league play.

"This is a group that is gelling very well," Kah said. "Anyone we bring in, we bring in so that they can raise and keep us at a higher standard."

Gilberto Rivera: By the Numbers

-Selected by Houston Dynamo in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

-Attended San Jose State, leading team to consecutive appearances in the WAC Tournament Championship game in 2024 and 2025.

-Made 10 goal contributions (2G, 8A), starting in all 19 appearances in his junior season.

-Finished his college career with 13 goal contributions (3G, 10A) across 52 appearances (44 starts).

-Earned First Team All-WAC and All-Region honors while at San Jose State.

-One of just two former Spartans to be drafted since 2003.

-Started in all eight appearances for Houston Dynamo 2 in 2026, scoring two goals and contributing one assist.

-Participated in the 2025 MLS College Showcase in Mesa, which featured 45 of the best college soccer prospects across the United States.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC signs midfielder Gilberto Rivera on loan, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Gilberto Rivera

Pronunciation: Heel-bear-toe Ree-vehr-a

Position: Midfielder

DOB: November 28, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Hayward, Calif.Former

Club: Houston Dynamo 2 (MLS NEXT Pro)

Height: 5-8

Weight: 168







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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