Phoenix Rising Signs Midfielder Gilberto Rivera on Loan
Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed midfielder Gilberto Rivera on loan from Houston Dynamo 2, pending league and federation approval.
Selected by the Houston Dynamo in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of San Jose State, Rivera, 21, has started in all eight of his appearances for MLS NEXT Pro side, Houston Dynamo 2, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.
"(Rivera) likes to get on the ball," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "He likes to find passes and is a calm player. I'm looking forward to seeing more of his qualities."
A native of Hayward, California, Rivera was a stand-out throughout his three seasons at San Jose State, becoming the second Spartan to be drafted since 2003. The midfielder finished his collegiate career with 13 goal contributions (3G, 10A) across 52 appearances (44 starts), leading the Spartans to consecutive appearances in the WAC Championship game (2024, 2025).
"I spoke to my coaches at San Jose State, and everyone thought it was a good idea (to come to Phoenix)," Rivera said. "I'm ready to take on the challenge and play at a higher level."
A stalwart in Dynamo 2's starting XI in his debut season (675 minutes), Rivera played a key role in a spine that has conceded just three goals so far in 2026. The midfielder arrives in Phoenix after scoring his second professional goal on May 3, helping Dynamo 2 maintain its unbeaten start to league play.
"This is a group that is gelling very well," Kah said. "Anyone we bring in, we bring in so that they can raise and keep us at a higher standard."
Gilberto Rivera: By the Numbers
-Selected by Houston Dynamo in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.
-Attended San Jose State, leading team to consecutive appearances in the WAC Tournament Championship game in 2024 and 2025.
-Made 10 goal contributions (2G, 8A), starting in all 19 appearances in his junior season.
-Finished his college career with 13 goal contributions (3G, 10A) across 52 appearances (44 starts).
-Earned First Team All-WAC and All-Region honors while at San Jose State.
-One of just two former Spartans to be drafted since 2003.
-Started in all eight appearances for Houston Dynamo 2 in 2026, scoring two goals and contributing one assist.
-Participated in the 2025 MLS College Showcase in Mesa, which featured 45 of the best college soccer prospects across the United States.
Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC signs midfielder Gilberto Rivera on loan, pending league and federation approval.
Name: Gilberto Rivera
Pronunciation: Heel-bear-toe Ree-vehr-a
Position: Midfielder
DOB: November 28, 2004 (21)
Birthplace: Hayward, Calif.Former
Club: Houston Dynamo 2 (MLS NEXT Pro)
Height: 5-8
Weight: 168
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026
- Nick Firmino Nets Brace, Goodrum Finds Scoresheet in 3-1 Victory - Lexington SC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Midfielder Gilberto Rivera on Loan - Phoenix Rising FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Agrees to Mutual Contract Termination with Defender Elias Gartig - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Locomotive FC Defender Kenneth Hoban Earns U17 Mexico National Team Call-Up - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Locomotive FC Looks to Stay Unbeaten on the Road against Oakland Roots SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Isn't That a Daisy- New Mexico United to Host Teams First Ever Country Night - New Mexico United
- Academy Defender Patrick Collins Invited to U.S. U-14 National Talent ID Camp - Sacramento Republic FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Defending Champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds - Louisville City FC
- I'm Your Huckleberry- United Takes on Las Vegas Lights - New Mexico United
- OCSC Looks to Extend Dominance in Rocky Mountain Test against Switchbacks - Orange County SC
- Hartford Athletic Looks to Get Back to Winning Ways against Detroit City FC - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Monterey Bay FC Face First Road Test Under New Head Coach - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Phoenix Rising Signs Midfielder Gilberto Rivera on Loan
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. San Antonio FC
- Rising Goes Back-To-Back on Road with 1-0 Win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rising Defeats Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 1-0
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC