Las Vegas Lights FC Agrees to Mutual Contract Termination with Defender Elias Gartig
Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has agreed to a mutual contract termination with defender Elias Gartig.
"I want to personally thank Elias for his time and service to the club over the last two years," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "His contributions to our 2024 playoff run and the full 2025 season were significant. As the 2026 season has developed, this decision now is best for both sides and allows Elias to find the best next step for his career."
Gartig signed with the Lights in August of 2024. He made four regular season appearances before appearing off the bench in all three playoff matches as the club reached the Western Conference Final.
In 2025, the Danish center back played every minute of the USL Championship campaign, one of only three players across the league to do so.
After making five appearances in 2026, Gartig finished his Lights career with 46 total appearances.
Everyone at the club wishes Elias the best in the next steps of his career.
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