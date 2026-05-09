How to Watch: Las Vegas Lights FC at New Mexico United: Saturday, May 9, 6:00 p.m. PT

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights head to Albuquerque for a Southwestern showdown against New Mexico United.

Read on to discover how to watch our match in The Duke City.

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (2-3-2, 9th in Western Conference) at New Mexico United (2-3-1,10th in Western Conference)

When: Saturday, May 9

Where: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: SSSEN, ESPN+

For the full broadcast schedule for the Lights' 2026 USL Championship season, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/tv. Interested in the Keys to the Match for Saturday evening's matchup in ABQ? Check out our Match Preview for this match.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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