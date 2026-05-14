Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Spokane Velocity FC: Sunday, May 17, 4:00 p.m. PT

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights head to Spokane, Washington for a do-or-die Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup against Spokane Velocity FC

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (0-0-1, 4th in Group 1) at Spokane Velocity FC (0-1-0,6th in Group 1)

When: Sunday, May 17

Where: One Spokane Stadium, Spokane, Washington

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: SSSEN, ESPN+

The Lights hit the road once more, traveling to Spokane, Washington to face Spokane Velocity FC for matchday two of the Prinx Tires USL Cup this Sunday.

Both sides have had a rough start to their USL Cup season. The Lights drew 1-1 at home against debutant club AC Boise, losing the opportunity to earn an extra point in the post-match penalty shootout. Meanwhile, Spokane was bulldozed 4-0 by Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, California.

For both clubs, a win is essential if they want to keep their knockout round qualification aspirations alive and well. A defeat would mean saying goodbye to the USL's premier cup competition.

The stakes are high.

In Case You Forgot...

Las Vegas and Spokane are set to face for the third time in the past three seasons.

The first match took place on April 14, 2024 at Cashman Field. The Lights defeated the Washington-based team 2-1 for the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, courtesy of goals from Valentin Noël and Riki Alba.

The second showdown took place on June 28, 2025. The Lights were once again victorious at Cashman, besting Spokane 2-0 thanks to a Stefan Stojanovic penalty and a precise mid-range shot from Nighte Pickering to earn three valuable USL Cup points.

This upcoming match will be different, though, as both sides will meet at One Spokane Stadium for the very first time.

Keys to the Match

The Lights have a positive record against the Lilac City's favorite team. Here are the keys to making sure things stay that way.

Oalex Anderson, do your thing

Despite the team's underwhelming performance at New Mexico United, Oalex Anderson still managed to shine through the darkness with a top-tier individual performance.

The Vincentian winger held an interesting duel with full back Jake LaCava on the left wing, often winning his one-on-ones and leaving his accompanying forwards in advantageous positions.

Beyond that, he scored the team's only goal of the evening after drifting into the box and defeating goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena with a precise shot into his left post.

Oalex has hit the ground running for Vegas, and if his good run of form continues in Washington, then he will be one of the team's main keys to victory.

Defensive Resilience

The Lights haven't been solid in defense this season. The stats don't lie.

Vegas has allowed 19 goals in nine matches in the Championship, conceding 2.1 goals per 90 minutes. The team possesses the second worst defensive record in the league, only behind Sporting Club Jacksonville, who concede an average of 2.2 goals per match.

On top of that, the Lights have only been able to keep one shutout across all competitions this year. And it's really hard to win games or snatch points on the road if you keep conceding and doing so at such a high rate.

If the Lights want to stay alive in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, then they must show compactness and defensive solidity.

It's not enough to improve offensively. The team's defense must be up to par. As they say: Offense wins games, defense wins championships.

Spokane Velocity: A Team with Momentum

Spokane Velocity FC is a good team.

They have not lost in their last five USL League One matches, tallying three wins and two draws.

After their 2-1 victory over FC Naples this weekend, Spokane established themselves in second place in the League One standings, only below One Knoxville due to goal difference. The team's attack has also shown its strength, scoring 1.6 goals per match.

Yes, they did fall in their first Prinx Tires USL Cup against Sacramento Republic (4-0), but their current form in the league turns them into a significant threat to any team in the USL Cup.

To beat Spokane, the Lights have to take them seriously and face this upcoming match with the right mindset.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2026

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