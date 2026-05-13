USL Cup Preview: Hounds at Charlotte Independence

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







On the heels of a huge road win in the league, the Hounds will try to keep their momentum away from home when they return to Prinx Tires USL Cup play against a long-lost foe, the Charlotte Independence.

Friday night's USL Cup match will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Independence dropped to USL League One after the 2021 season, but prior to that, the series between the teams was one that was spirited, sometimes-testy and a bit one-sided in favor of the Carolinians.

The Hounds are just 1-9-5 against the Independence, and that one win came in the teams' most recent meeting in Pittsburgh in 2021. The Hounds lost both previous contests at Legion Memorial Stadium by 1-0 scores, and they are 0-6-2 overall at Charlotte across three home fields since the team first was formed in 2015.

Riding high off last weekend's 2-0 win in Louisville that was fueled by Nico Campuzano's seven-save, Player of the Week performance, the Hounds have a chance to maintain the top spot in Group 6 of the USL Cup with another win. Lasse Kelp also earned a mention in the league's weekly honors, as the defender helped create the opening goal while combining with Victor Souza, Owen Mikoy and substitute Illal Osumanu to secure the clean sheet at last year's Players' Shield winners.

While a number of regulars missed the match in Louisville, the team should get a boost with Albert Dikwa poised to return to the lineup sheet. Dikwa still leads the team with five goals, but Trevor Amann has pushed his tally to four across all competitions, which includes the opener at Louisville and his first Hounds brace in the USL Cup opener last month against Greenville.

Charlotte, meanwhile, has been a strong outfit in cup competitions this year. Their win over the Charleston Battery was one of the more notable upsets in this year's U.S. Open Cup, and the Independence knocked off the Richmond Kickers to join the Hounds on three points so far in the USL Cup. Luis Alvarez leads the Charlotte line with three goals and an assist so far this season, and Charlotte mainstay Enzo Martinez has reunited at age 35 with longtime Independence coach Mike Jeffries after a four-year stint for Martinez with the Birmingham Legion.

Friday's match - a 7:30 p.m. start - will air live on KDKA+ and be streamed live on ESPN+. KDKA+ will also have a 1 p.m. Sunday re-airing of the match, and the Spanish-language call can be heard live Friday night on Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Match Info

Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage

Riverhounds (1-0-0) vs. Charlotte Independence (1-0-0)

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Odds: Not available

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #CLTvPIT







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2026

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