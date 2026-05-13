Loudoun United FC Launches Official Mobile App, Available to Download Now

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce the launch of its official mobile app, available now for download on Apple and Android devices.

The Loudoun United FC app gives supporters a new digital home for everything Red-and-White, bringing club news, match information, tickets, team content, promotions, and interactive fan features together in one place. Designed to make following the club easier and more engaging, the app allows fans to stay connected to Loudoun United wherever they are.

Through the app, fans can view the full Loudoun United schedule, follow league standings, explore the club roster, check player stats, access ticket information, shop merchandise, and read the latest news and announcements. Supporters will also be able to view FanCompass campaigns directly in the app, making it easier to participate in club promotions, giveaways, and matchday activations.

The app also includes FanCam, giving fans the opportunity to capture and share their Loudoun United experience through custom matchday content. Whether supporters are at Segra Field, following along from home, or keeping up with the club on the road, the app creates a more convenient and interactive way to be part of the Loudoun United community.

"We are excited to launch the official Loudoun United FC app and give our supporters another way to connect with the club," said Karl Sharman, President and CEO of Loudoun United FC. "This app brings together the information fans look for every week while also creating more opportunities for them to engage with matchday features, participate in promotions, and follow Loudoun United all season long."

The Loudoun United FC app will serve as a central hub for supporters before, during, and after matchday. From checking the next kickoff time to entering a FanCompass campaign or accessing the latest club news, fans can find what they need quickly and easily.

Fans can download the official Loudoun United FC app today on Apple and Android devices.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2026

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