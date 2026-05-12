Campuzano Named USLC Player of the Week

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano sprawls to make a stop

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: EM Dash Photography/Louisville City FC) Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano sprawls to make a stop(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: EM Dash Photography/Louisville City FC)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano was selected as the USL Championship Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball, for Week 10 after his standout performance in the team's 2-0 win at Louisville City FC on Saturday.

Campuzano made a season-high seven saves to record the clean sheet, most notably a spectacular double save late in the second half to keep last year's Players' Shield winners off the scoreboard. Under steady pressure, Campuzano and the defense did not concede while dealing with 50 total crosses, including 12 corner kicks, in the match.

It is the first Player of the Week honor for Campuzano, the 28-year-old former University of Pittsburgh goalkeeper who signed with the Hounds as a free agent prior to this season. He is the second Hounds player to take the top honor this season, joining Week 7 winner Albert Dikwa. Campuzano also will be on the Team of the Week, which will be announced at 2:30 this afternoon.

The Hounds are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to face Charlotte Independence in their second match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Images from this story



Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano sprawls to make a stop

(EM Dash Photography/Louisville City FC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.