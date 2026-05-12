Brian McBride Brings World Cup Experience to Brooklyn FC

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brian McBride has spent his career at the highest levels of the game, from World Cup stages to the Premier League. Now, as our country prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he is helping shape something closer to the ground, bringing his experience and passion to Brooklyn FC as the club has launched a professional men's team to go along with its professional women's team and academy program.

Born and raised outside of Chicago, McBride earned 95 caps and scored 30 goals for the U.S. Men's National Team between 1993 and 2006, appearing in three FIFA World Cups (1998, 2002, 2006). His role in those tournaments, particularly in 2002, remains one of the defining stretches of his playing career and a reference point for how he approaches the game today.

"[The 2002 World Cup] is just such a special memory," McBride said. "Coming into the tournament, there wasn't a lot expected of us back home and around the world. But within the group, we had a really strong belief .... It was something [head coach] Bruce Arena had instilled in us from the moment he took over - the mindset that, whatever match we went into, we had to be confident we could win."

In the opening match of that tournament, the United States defeated Portugal 3-2, with McBride among the goal scorers. The result helped set the tone for a run that remains one of the most significant in U.S. Men's National Team history.

McBride's perspective on that moment reflects a broader approach that has carried through his career. During that 2002 campaign, he emphasized the collective focus of the group as a key factor in the team's success.

"I have forgotten a lot about my career, but I remember my goal vividly," McBride said, when asked by ESPN how he felt after the match with Portugal. "For me, it was more a goal for the team. It solidified our sense that we could do this. I am not trying to pretend I was not overjoyed - I was. But it was a goal that was about all the hard work we had put in .... It was special for all of us. Like most of my goals, it was not one I made [on my own]. It was a team goal. I was just there to put it away."

That mindset - one built on shared responsibility and collective belief - now informs his work in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn FC announced McBride as its Sporting Director in October 2025, tasking him with overseeing sporting operations across both the men's and women's teams. His responsibilities include roster construction, technical staffing, performance strategy, and long-term player development as the club continues to establish itself in its inaugural USL Championship season.

"We're not just putting players on the pitch," said McBride. "We're building a club that represents Brooklyn and everything it stands for: diversity, drive, and fierce competition."

The appointment reflects the club's broader ambitions. Brooklyn FC has positioned itself as more than a professional team, emphasizing its role within the borough through youth development programs, community outreach, and mentorship initiatives aimed at expanding access to the sport.

"Brooklyn is a place that moves with intent," said McBride of the borough he now calls home.

McBride's experience extends beyond his playing career. Following his retirement, he moved into broadcasting and later served as General Manager of the U.S. Men's National Team from 2020 to 2023, gaining experience in team-building at the international level.

"The amount of impact I can have, not just on the sporting side, but on the organization" drew him to Brooklyn FC.

That combination of playing pedigree and front-office experience positions him to guide the club as it establishes its identity. For Brooklyn FC, the focus remains on building a competitive team while developing a foundation that reflects the borough itself.

As the season unfolds, the work remains ongoing. With the men's team now in full swing, systems are continuing to take shape and the culture of the club is being defined in real time.

McBride's presence signals both experience and direction, but the project itself is still in its early stages - with Brooklyn FC continuing to build toward what it aims to become.

"We're just starting out, but I think we're going to surprise a lot of people," said McBride.

FAQs

Who is Brian McBride, and why is he important to Brooklyn FC?

Brian McBride is one of the most respected figures in U.S. soccer, with 95 caps and three World Cup appearances. As General Manager of Brooklyn FC, he oversees the club's sporting vision across both the men's and women's teams.

How many World Cups did Brian McBride play in?

McBride appeared in three FIFA World Cups - 1998, 2002, and 2006 - and was part of the U.S. team's memorable run in 2002, including a win over Portugal in the opening match.

What does Brian McBride do as General Manager of Brooklyn FC?

He leads sporting operations, including roster construction, technical staffing, performance strategy, and long-term player development, helping shape the club's identity during its inaugural season.

How is Brooklyn FC connected to the local community?

Brooklyn FC focuses on building strong ties within the borough through youth programs, mentorship initiatives, community events, and efforts to expand access to soccer across Brooklyn.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

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