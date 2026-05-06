Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Loudoun United FC: Saturday, 7PM

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York, May 9, 2026 - Brooklyn FC returns to Maimonides Park this Saturday night following a two-game road stretch, set to host Loudoun United FC at 7:00 PM ET. Brooklyn looks to capitalize on home support and build momentum in front of its fans.

Loudoun United enters the matchup still searching for its first win of the season, collecting five points through seven matches. The side has drawn four of its last five games, showing resilience but struggling to convert performances into victories.

Midfielder James Murphy will be a key player to watch for the visitors. The 28-year-old, who joined from Indy Eleven, has started every match this season and anchors the midfield, contributing one goal and two assists.

Alongside him, 22-year-old Richard Aman has emerged as an attacking threat, recording one goal and two assists while playing a central role in Loudoun's offensive build-up.

Brooklyn FC, meanwhile, has shown flashes of strong form in recent weeks. The club has secured two wins in its last five matches, both by 3-0 scorelines, demonstrating its ability to dominate when clicking in the final third. Most recently, Brooklyn dropped a narrow 3-2 result on the road against Miami FC.

Leading the charge for Brooklyn is 22-year-old forward Markus Anderson, who has been in standout form with four goals and two assists over his last seven appearances. His ability to create and finish chances has made him a focal point in Brooklyn's attack. Supporting him is 19-year-old loanee CJ Olney Jr., who has contributed two assists and continues to play an important role in linking play in the attacking third.

With the return to home soil, Brooklyn FC will look to deliver a strong performance and secure all three points against a determined Loudoun side. Backed by their supporters at Maimonides Park, the club aims to set the tone early and finish the weekend with momentum.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 6, 2026

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