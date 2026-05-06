Head Coach Alan McCann Named Coach of the Month

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Head Coach Alan McCann has been named April's Coach of the Month, recognizing an outstanding stretch of performances to start the 2026 campaign.

During April, the Switchbacks played five matches across all competitions, compiling an impressive record of three wins, one draw, and one loss. Over that span, the team scored 11 goals while maintaining a solid defensive presence, highlighted by 11 saves. Their overall passing accuracy of 79% reflects a composed and controlled style of play that has become a defining feature under McCann's leadership.

A major highlight of the month came in the US Open Cup, where McCann guided the Switchbacks to a historic 3-0 victory over MLS side Sporting Kansas City. The result marked the first time in club history that Colorado Springs defeated an MLS opponent and secured their place in the Round of 16. There, they faced in-state rivals Colorado Rapids in a tightly contested match that ended in a 2-2 draw, ultimately decided by a narrow 5-4 penalty shootout.

In his first year as a head coach and just two months into the 2026 season, McCann has already instilled a strong sense of composure, discipline, and attacking intent within the squad. If April is any indication, the Switchbacks are building a foundation that could carry sustained success throughout the remainder of the season.

Switchbacks FC return to action this Friday, May 8, hosting Orange County SC for Galactic Night presented by D1 Training at Weidner Field.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 6, 2026

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