Switchbacks Players Brennan Creek & Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Round- Round of 16 in the US Open Cup

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup officially announced today that midfielder Brennan Creek has been named to the Team of the Round for the Round of 16, while goalkeeper Christian Herrera earned a spot on the Team of the Round Bench for the 2026 U.S. Open Cup.

Creek was recognized for his standout performance against the Colorado Rapids. He recorded one goal on two shots, both on target, with one coming from inside the box. Creek totaled 37 touches and completed 24 passes with a 70.8% passing accuracy. He was also dominant in duels, going 11-for-11, and added three successful tackles. His all-around performance proved instrumental and earned him Team of the Round honors.

Herrera was also highlighted for his performance against the Rapids, earning a spot on the Team of the Round Bench and Save of the Round nomination. He recorded four saves and one clearance while totaling 48 touches and 33 passes. His defining moment came in stoppage time 90+5', when he made a match-saving stop on a dangerous free kick delivered into the box. After a Rapids player redirected the ball on target, Herrera reacted quickly to block the attempt with his arm, deflecting it back into play before it was ultimately cleared over the goal.

2026 U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round - Round of 16

GK - Danny Faundez (Louisville City FC)

D - Raul Gustavo (New York City FC)

D - Owen Presthus (Columbus Crew)

D - Erik Sviatchenko (Houston Dynamo FC)

M - Brennan Creek (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

M - Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC)

M - Beau Leroux (San Jose Earthquakes)

M - Maxi Moralez (New York City FC)

F - Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC)

F - Rafael Navarro (Colorado Rapids)

F - Hugo Picard (Columbus Crew)

Bench

GK - Christian Herrera (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

M - Tomás Chancalay (Minnesota United FC)

M - Eric Klein (New England Revolution)

M - Jack Skahan (San Jose Earthquakes)

F - Alexey Miranchuk (Atlanta United FC)

F - Braudílio Rodrigues (One Knoxville SC)

F - Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)

Coach

Yoann Damet (St. Louis CITY SC)

Switchbacks FC return to action this Friday, May 8, hosting Orange County SC for Galactic Night presented by D1 Training at Weidner Field.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 6, 2026

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