Switchbacks End Dramatic Match on the Road against San Antonio FC, 3-3
Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a draw on the road in a dramatic fashion against San Antonio FC, ending with a final score of 3-3.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC opened the scoring in the 25 ¬Â², capitalizing on sustained pressure in the attacking third. Following a misplayed pass from the San Antonio goalkeeper, #20 Yosuke Hanya intercepted the ball and calmly finished to give the Switchbacks an early lead.
San Antonio responded in the 34 ¬Â² through #10 Jorge Hernandez, who struck from just outside the 18-yard box to bring the match level. Despite the equalizer, Colorado Springs maintained a strong presence and continued to dictate key stretches of play.
The Switchbacks regained the advantage immediately after halftime. In the 46 ¬Â², #17 Sadam Masereka won possession high up the field and drove into the penalty area before delivering a composed finish past the goalkeeper, restoring the lead.
As the match progressed, Colorado Springs continued to apply pressure, but San Antonio found another equalizer in the 83 ¬Â², again through Hernandez, who converted from distance.
The match intensified during an extended stoppage period. In the 97 ¬Â², San Antonio took the lead following a rebound opportunity that fell to #21 Alex Crognale, despite an initial save by Switchbacks goalkeeper #1 Christian Herrera.
However, the Switchbacks showed resilience in the closing moments. Earning a late corner kick, #21 Tyreek Magee delivered a dangerous ball into the box. San Antonio's goalkeeper swatted the ball away which allowed #37 Brennan Creek to capitalize, with the ball ultimately deflecting off #6 Curt Calov and into the net.
The late equalizer secured a 3-3 result, reflecting a determined performance from Colorado Springs throughout the match.
Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website.
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