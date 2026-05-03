Stalemate Again: Lexington SC Tops Table After Fourth Draw

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - For the fourth time this season, the Lexington SC women and Spokane Zephyr FC played to a draw late Saturday night. The 0-0 affair was enough to move Lexington atop the table with two matches remaining.

Lexington came out on the front foot, but Spokane gradually grew into the match throughout the first half. Both clubs combined for 10 total shots in the opening period and three on target, with LSC's hoarding the majority of the ball.

The Gals in Green continued to prove the stronger side throughout the second half, outshooting Spokane seven to three and not allowing a single shot on target.

Overall, the clean sheet was the 10th of the season for the LSC women. It ties the club alongside Sporting JAX for the most in the Gainbridge Super League.

With Lexington's final two matches of the season to be played in the Bluegrass, the LSC women remain on the doorstep of securing the first home playoff match in club history.

Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Kosuke Kimura, midfielder Taylor Aylmer and defender Hannah Sharts are attached.

GOALS

N/A

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Regan Steigleder (90+5' Cassie Rohan), Allison Pantuso, Hannah Sharts, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (72' Tati Fung), McKenzie Weinert (81' Hannah Johnson), Sarah Griffith, Addie McCain (81' Nicole Vernis), Catherine Barry (81' Hannah White)

SPK: Hope Hisey, Kelsey Oyler, Haley Thomas, Reese Tappan, Ginger Fontenot, Emma Jaskaniec, Felicia Knox ('79 Ally Cook), Maya Hansen, Katie Murray (62' Sophía Braun), Lena Silano (62' Shea Collins), Catherine Rapp

UP NEXT

The Lexington SC women now return home for the final two matches of the regular season. First, they will host Brooklyn FC Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. ET. The club will then take on Tampa Bay Sun FC May 16 in the regular season finale. All tickets to the season finale are complimentary, courtesy of Gainbridge, and can be claimed on SeatGeek.

Lexington Sporting Club Postmatch Quote Sheet

Lexington SC at Spokane Zephyr FC May 2, 2026

KOSUKE KIMURA - HEAD COACH

On tonight's result: "We created enough chances to win, but we couldn't put one away. At the same time, shutouts are huge. Ten clean sheets is unbelievable -- it's very hard to do. We knew it was going to be a bit of a rough game because of Spokane's style of play, but we fought well and created our chances. I was happy that we got a draw, and now we need to ride this momentum of defending well and creating chances. The last two home games will be huge."

On what makes Spokane so difficult to play against: "They fight for every ball and never quit. They're a huge mentality team. They know what they're good at, and if something isn't working, it doesn't matter. They keep doing their thing. They're one of the elite mentality teams in th is league. But again, we had our chances. We just need to finish them because they don't give away too many. It's a team full of players willing to work hard and compete."

TAYLOR AYLMER -- MIDFIELDER

On how LSC is set up down the final stretch of the season: "It's always good to walk away with a clean sheet on the road. We leave this game disappointed to only walk away with one point, but we need to refocus for these next two games at home."

HANNAH SHARTS -- DEFENDER

On 10 clean sheets this season: "Although we were bummed, we couldn't come away with all three points, we always take pride in our defending and getting shutouts. Defensively, we have been excellent all year and tenaciously defend our net every game, and that has set us up well to finish out the season. We are so excited to be back in front of our incredible fans, and we are hungry to bring two trophies to Lex."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.