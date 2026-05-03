Republic FC Stuns Orange County SC with Last Minute Victory

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







A California Classic delivered as Republic FC took Western Conference leader Orange County SC to the wire and came away with all three points in a back-and-forth 3-2 win on Saturday night. Time and time again, the Indomitable Club lived up to its name with two equalizers before Michel Benitez delivered the decisive goal in the 95th minute. It is Sacramento's first come-from-behind win since March 8, 2025.

A stellar play from Danny Vitiello kept the match level in the 11th minute. After Jack Gurr was called for an inadvertent handball on the edge of the box, OC's Lyam MacKinnon had an opportunity from the penalty spot. It was a well-struck penalty that was heading on frame, but Vitiello made an all-out diving save to push the ball out, his second PK stop of the season.

OC would strike first in the 22nd minute. A corner kick was cleared away to Stephen Kelly, who took a shot from the edge of the box and began the scoring on the evening.

Republic FC responded with a chance from Ryan Spaulding moments later. A cleared corner kick skipped towards Spaulding for a one-touch shot at the top of the half circle. The attempt sailed through the box and slammed into the crossbar.

The Quails continued to build into the match and found their equalizer in the 57th minute. Pep Casas found Jack Gurr in space on the right flank and the Englishman sent a cross into the box. Arturo Rodríguez battled through contact to head the ball into the turf and just beyond the reach of OC's keeper. The goal marks Rodriguez's first for Republic FC and fifth goal contribution across all competitions.

The Indomitable Club looked like the more dangerous team from that moment on, but Orange County would sneak in a goal in the 73rd minute. Making his OC debut, Brandon Cambridge curled a cross into the box and Yaniv Bazini flicked it into the net.

A decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when Blake Willey made a stellar defensive play to keep the score line. OC broke looked to counterattack on a defensive corner kick and found Ousmane Sylla for a breakaway. In an all-out sprint, Willey chased Sylla down and timed his tackle perfectly to toe the ball away. The play could have given the visitors a late two-goal lead, but instead created more momentum as Republic FC's home crowd of 10,000+ fans rose their feet to push their team as time ticked down.

Sacramento kept up the pressure and in the 88th minute Kyle Edwards equalized. Arturo Rodriguez's cross was headed on goal by Captain Lee Desmond which forced Orange County's goalkeeper to make a save. The loose rebound only went as far as Edwards who drove it into the back of the net to bring Republic FC level.

Four minutes of stoppage time created plenty of late drama as both teams tried to deliver a final dagger. Danny Vitiello came up with a huge stop in the 91st minute as Orange County's Bazini nearly got a second goal from close range.

A mistake by an OC player gave Sacramento one final chance for Republic FC and Michel Benitez came up clutch once again. Orange County's Tyson Espy was called for a handball in the box and although Benitez's initial penalty was saved, he kept his composure as he headed the block into the corner of the goal.

The Quails now head into a bye week before returning to play in USL Cup play against NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland Coliseum on May 16.

Sacramento Republic FC 3 - 2 Orange County SC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

May 2, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Arturo Rodriguez (Jack Gurr) 57', Kyle Edwards 88', Michel Benitez 90+5'; OC - Stephen Kelly 27', Yaniv Bazini (Brandon Cambridge) 73'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Arturo Rodriguez (caution) 11', Lee Desmond (caution) 18', Aaron Essel (caution) 60' ; OC - Tom Brewitt (caution) 85'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Aaron Essel (Chibi Ukaegbu 87'), Ryan Spaulding (Blake Willey 75'), Jack Gurr, Michel Benitez, Pep Casas, Mayele Malango, Arturo Rodriguez, Tyler Wolff (Dominik Wanner 74'), Forster Ajago (Kyle Edwards 74')

Unused substitutes: Da'vian Kimbrough, Jacob Randolph, Rohan Chivukula

Stats: Shots: 18, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 3, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 14, Offsides: 5

Orange County SC: Alex Rando, Ryan Doghman, Garrison Tubbs, Tom Brewitt, Mouhamadou War, Lyam MacKinnon (Brandon Cambridge 69'), Nico Benalcazar, Ousmane Sylla (Tyson Espy, 84'), Stephen Kelly, Ethan Zuback (Yaniv Bazini 69'), Apolo Marinch (Christopher Hegardt 58')

Unused substitutes: Graysoon Doody, Jamir Johnson, Efren Solis, Tetsuya Kadono

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 3, Fouls: 8, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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