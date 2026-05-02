Rhode Island FC Hosts Birmingham Legion FC Tonight for First-Ever Star Wars Night at Centreville Bank Stadium

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC hosts Birmingham Legion FC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Week 9 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Birmingham Legion FC

WHEN

Saturday, May 2

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

myRITV, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

DIGITAL

WPRI 12+ Streaming App

THEME

Star Wars Night

GATE GIVEAWAY

Light Sword - First 2,000 fans

GAME PREVIEW

After getting off to a slow start to the season, Birmingham Legion FC has begun to find its form, and is unbeaten in its last four games across all competitions. It recently collected its first win of the season in resilient fashion, fighting to a 1-0 shutout win at home against defending USL Championship title-winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on April 12. It followed up its first regular-season win with a 2-2 tie vs. Indy Eleven on April 19, before hitting the road in a cross-conference matchup at San Antonio FC to open its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign. There, the Legion picked up a valuable point after holding San Antonio to a scoreless tie, but later fell in a penalty shootout that gave San Antonio an extra point in the Group 3 standings. Despite the shootout loss, the Legion will come to Pawtucket riding its best run of form of the season, and will look to make it five-straight results with its first-ever win vs. Rhode Island FC.

Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in four games against USL Championship opposition, including an exciting stretch of back-to-back wins in its last two regular-season games where the club has out-scored its opponents 7-1. In its last two games, a 3-1 win at Lexington SC and its second-largest shutout win in club history, a 4-0 win vs. Charleston Battery, on April 22, five different players found the back of the net for the Ocean State club. JJ Williams led the charge with his first brace of the season vs. Charleston, scoring multiple goals in a game for the sixth time in his RIFC career and bringing his team-leading total to four goals in ten games across all competitions. Jojea Kwizera, who scored in both of RIFC's last two league games, is the club's regular-season leader with three goals, scoring in back-to-back regular season games for the second time in his RIFC career and matching his career-high goal total for the Ocean State club just six games into the regular season. Elsewhere, Dwyane Atkinson (3), Logan Dorsey (1), Aldair Sanchez (2), Leo Afonso (1), Nick Scardina (1), CJ Williams (1) and Dani Rovira (1) have all contributed to RIFC's 17-goal attack through 10 games across all competitions.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

Rhode Island FC Hosts Birmingham Legion FC Tonight for First-Ever Star Wars Night at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC

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