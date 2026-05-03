Detroit City Claims Statement Win over Louisville at Home

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC forward Connor Rutz (left) and defender Rio Hope-Gund

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC forward Connor Rutz (left) and defender Rio Hope-Gund(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC faced current USL Eastern Conference leaders Louisville City FC at Keyworth Stadium. In the back and forth match, Detroit had consistent strong attacking possessions and left the match with all 3 points after a 2-1 victory. The two Detroit goals came from a deflected shot from Haruki Yamazaki, counting as a Carlos Moguel Jr. own goal, and a corner that found the head of Connor Rutz. The Louisville goal came at the end of the first half, with a direct free kick from Jansen Wilson.

Head Coach Danny Dichio started the match with just one change in the starting XI. Carlos Herrera in goal, Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, captain Devon Amoo-Mensah, and Haruki Yamazaki all in the back line. The midfield consisted of a returning Chisom Egbuchulam, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, and Abdoulaye Diop. The attacking three was led by Ates Diouf, Darren Smith, and Jeciel Cedeño.

The match started bouncing between both sides, with Detroit finding themselves with most of the attacking possession. That possession didn't lead to many clear chances and the first critical moment came in the 17th minute. A long through ball was played forward for Louisville, Herrera came off the line to clear the opportunity, but the clearance found a Louisville player and was then cleared out by Amoo-Mensah.

Detroit's first clear chance at goal came in the 24th minute, where a crossed ball in from the right of the 18 yard box found Diouf, but his headed ball was sent wide of the left post.

The next two clear chances both came in the 28th minute. Multiple shot attempts from the Detroit attacking side were blocked and the final attempt from Diop was blocked left for a corner. Off the corner, Yamazaki's cross found the head of Egbuchulam, but the ball was sent just inches over the crossbar.

Shortly after in the 30th minute, a cross from Ates found Smith and his shot was sent past the keeper, but was cleared off the line by the Louisville defense. Diouf then found the ball after the clearance, but his shot was sent wide of the net.

Detroit's breakthrough came in the 38th minute, where Diouf's shot bounced off the right post and found Yamazaki, who put in a shot at the net and came off Louisville's Moguel Jr. for an own goal.

The first yellow card of the match was shown to Louisville's Kyle Adams directly after.

Shortly after, Egbuchulam was shown Detroit's first yellow card in the 42nd minute.

In the 45th minute, Louisville won a foul on the edge of the box off a non-contact challenge. The direct free kick attempt from Wilson found the back of the net and tied the match at 1-1. Both sides went into the half directly after the free kick.

The second half started the same way, with Detroit taking attacking possessions and going back and forth with Louisville.

The first yellow card of the second half was shown to Louisville's Chris Donovan after a hard foul off the ball in the 48th minute. Shortly after, Detroit's Diop was also shown a yellow.

The first clear chance of the second half came courtesy of Diouf and Cedeño, where Diouf drove up the left side of the field, played it centrally to Cedeño, but his attempt was saved and then sent over the net in the 54th minute.

Cedeño later came off in the 60th minute after an injury for Rutz.

Louisville made their first changes of the game in the 67th minute, taking off both Sam Gleadle and Moguel Jr. for Manny Perez and Josh Jones.

Detroit went on to score their second goal of the match in the 70th minute. A cross in from Diouf found the head of Rutz, who put a clinical header into the back of the net. Directly following the goal, Diop and Egbuchulam were taken off for a returning Maxi Rodriguez and Ben Morris.

Louisville made more changes in the 77th minute, taking off Ray Serrano and Amadou Dia for Tola Showunmi and Quenzi Huerman.

Detroit followed these changes by taking off Hernandez-Foster for Ryan Williams in the 81st minute.

Louisville took off Zach Duncan for Evan Davila in the 85th minute.

Detroit's final changes came in the 90th minute, taking off Montgomery for Rio Hope-Gund as part of the league's concussion protocol. Louisville also took off Wilson for Mukwelle Akale in the 90th minute.

The match ended with another statement play from Detroit in the 90 '+8 minute, as a Louisville shot got past Herrera, but Hope-Gund slid in to clear the ball off the line. The final whistle was blown after the clearance, marking a significant win for Detroit.

Detroit City Starting XI - Carlos Herrera, Haruki Yamazaki, Callum Montgomery (90'), Devon Amoo-Mensah, Tommy Silva, Kobe Hernandez-Foster (81'), Abdoulaye Diop (70'), Chisom Egbuchulam (70'), Jeciel Cedeño (60'), Darren Smith, and Ates Diouf.

Detroit City Substitutes - Connor Rutz (60'), Maxi Rodriguez (70'), Ben Morris (70'), Ryan Williams (81'), and Rio Hope-Gund (90')

Up next

Le Rouge's next match will be facing Hartford Athletic away on Saturday May 9th. Kickoff is at 7:00PM.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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