Egbuchulam Strikes Late But Detroit Falls Short in Pittsburgh

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Chisom Egbuchulam of Detroit City FC

(Detroit City FC) Chisom Egbuchulam of Detroit City FC(Detroit City FC)

PITTSBURGH - Detroit City FC's four-game unbeaten run came to an end Saturday evening, in a 2-1 defeat by the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Highmark Stadium in USL Championship Eastern Conference action.

Albert Dikwa, the reigning league Golden Boot winner struck in the second minute and again in the 83rd to hand Pittsburgh all three points, despite Detroit dominating possession and out-shooting the hosts on the night. Chisom Egbuchulam pulled one back for Detroit deep in stoppage time, but the effort came too late to salvage a point.

Match Recap

Detroit arrived in Pittsburgh sitting third in the Eastern Conference with 10 points and one of the stingiest defensive records in the league - conceding just two goals across five USL Championship matches. Head Coach Danny Dichio's side had been in commanding form, riding a 3-1-1 record built on disciplined structure and relentless collective work rate. Darren Smith, who had scored five of Detroit's six league goals on the season, led the attack once again.

The Riverhounds, for their part, entered the match under considerable strain. Saturday marked the final fixture of a three-game-in-seven-days stretch that took Pittsburgh to Birmingham and New Jersey before returning home. A midweek Open Cup exit at the hands of Red Bull New York had left Rob Vincent's side reeling, sitting at 2-3-1 in league play and mired in a three-match losing run across all competitions. Yet Highmark Stadium has been a reliable sanctuary. Pittsburgh entered the match a perfect 3-0-0 at home across all competitions in 2026.

Eleven meetings between these two clubs, bound together as the only Rust Belt cities in the USL Championship, have produced a series defined by narrow margins and stubborn defending. The sides have played to 0-0 draws in four of their last five regular-season contests, with Detroit managing a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh in last spring's USL Cup.

There was nothing cagey about Saturday's opening, however. Dikwa wasted no time introducing himself to Detroit's backline, powering home a finish in the second minute to send Highmark into a frenzy.

Le Rouge steadied. Dichio's side began to impose themselves as the half progressed, taking command of possession and working the ball patiently through midfield. Detroit's 68.7 percent share of the ball told its own story: nine corner kicks, 19 shot attempts, and four efforts on target kept Riverhounds goalkeeper Nicolás Campuzano busy throughout. Smith remained a dangerous presence in the attacking third, drawing fouls and forcing Pittsburgh's back line to communicate constantly. Yet despite all the territorial dominance, the equalizer would not come before the break.

Detroit continued to press in the second half. Egbuchulam entered off the bench and added energy to the final third, while the midfield trio continued to recycle possession and search for openings. But Pittsburgh defended with grit and organization, absorbing the pressure and looking to hurt Detroit on the counter.

The killer blow arrived in the 83rd minute. Dikwa, collecting a chance on the break, applied a clinical finish to double Pittsburgh's lead and all but extinguish Detroit's hopes of salvaging a point.

Egbuchulam pulled one back in the second minute of stoppage time, converting to make it 2-1 and give the scoreline a more competitive appearance. But there was insufficient time for Detroit to find the leveler, and referee Elton García's final whistle confirmed Pittsburgh's first home win of the USL Championship season and a bruising loss for Le Rouge.

The result leaves Detroit level with Pittsburgh at 10 points, though now holding a record of 3-2-1 following the defeat.

Detroit City FC Starting XI:

Carlos Herrera, Aedan Stalney, Darren Smith, Abdoulaye Diop, Jeciel Cedeño, Connor Rutz, Haruki Yamazaki, Rio Hope-Gund, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Tommy Silva

Detroit City FC Substitutes:

Chisom Egbuchulam (61',) Ates Diouf (61',) Ryan Williams (74',) Callum Montgomery (74')

Scoring Summary

Albert Dikwa 2' (Pittsburgh Riverhounds)

Albert Dikwa 83' (Pittsburgh Riverhounds)

Chisom Egbuchulam 90+2' (Detroit City FC)

Discipline Summary

PIT: Robbie Mertz 6' (caution)

PIT: Jackson Walti 44' (caution)

PIT: Charles Ahl 76' (caution)

PIT: Nicolás Campuzano 90' (caution)

DET: Darren Smith 90+3' (caution)

Up next

Le Rouge hosts Louisville City FC on May 2nd at Keyworth Stadium. Tickets are still available.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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