FC Tulsa Grab a Road Point against Oakland Roots SC

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Oakland, CA. - FC Tulsa took advantage of a ten-man Oakland Roots SC squad and secured a 1-1 draw on the road Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Scissortails found themselves in an early hole after a header off a long diagonal ball from the hosts in the fourth minute created an immediate uphill climb. Tulsa failed to create many threatening chances offensively but received some help when Oakland went down to ten men in stoppage time right before the break.

This lifeline energized the Black and Gold who came out of the locker room with a flurry of attacking threats to begin the second half. Both midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski and forward Stefan Lukic hit the woodwork in the opening ten minutes of the period, but it was clear that a goal seemed inevitable.

That sentiment paid off in the 70th minute as midfielder Owen Damm connected with forward Bailey Sparks who headed home the cross to level the match. More chances came for the Scissortails late in the match to find a winner, but ultimately, they had to settle for a point in their first road USL Championship match in 42 days.

Sparks found the back of the net for the second time this season while Damm also logged his second assist, both the first Tulsa players to record multiple of either statistic in league play this season. Tonight was the sixth matchup between Tulsa and Oakland with the home team still never recording a victory in the series.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, April 25 as it takes on One Knoxville SC at 7 p.m. for their first match in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW stations and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

Oakland Roots SC 1:1 FC Tulsa | Oakland Coliseum | Saturday, April 18, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

OAK - Wolfgang Prentice 4' (Michael Edwards)

TUL - Bailey Sparks 70' (Owen Damm)

MISCONDUCT

OAK - Neveal Hackshaw (Yellow) 28'

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 29'

OAK - Neveal Hackshaw (Red) 45'+5'

OAK - Jesús de Vicente (Yellow) 62'

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 68'

TUL - Alonzo Clarke (Yellow) 90+7''

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (4-3-3) - Dane Jacomen; Lucas Stauffer (Bailey Sparks 64'), Lamar Batista, Adboulaye Cissoko-C, Harvey St. Clair (Stefan Lukic 46', Alonzo Clarke 87'); Jeorgio Kockevski, Delentz Pierre, Jamie Webber (Raheem Somersall 79'); Owen Damm, Remi Cabral, Kalil ElMedkhar (Bruno Lapa 64')

Subs Not Used: Alex Tambakis, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel

Oakland Roots SC (4-4-2) - Raphael Spiegel, Julian Bravo (Neveal Hackshaw), David García (Faysal Bettache 40'), Michael Edwards, Jesús de Vicente, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Tommy McCabe, Wolfgang Prentice, Danny Trejo (Jackson Kill 61'), Bertin Jacquesson (Florian Valot 61'), Peter Wilson

Subs Not Used: Kendall McIntosh, Ali Elmasnaouy, Jesse Maldonado, Bradley Roberson, Alejandro Caracheo Luna







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.