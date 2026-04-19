Loudoun Fights for a Point on the Road

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Hartford, CT, - Loudoun United FC earned a hard-fought point on the road, battling Hartford Athletic to a 0-0 draw in a physical Eastern Conference matchup.

Match Summary

Loudoun United faced early pressure from Hartford, who came out with intensity in front of their home supporters. The hosts created some dangerous chances in the opening stages, but goalkeeper Adam Beaudry stood tall, making key saves to keep the match level. As the first half settled, Loudoun grew into the game, staying organized defensively and limiting Hartford's opportunities in the final third. Both sides traded possession through the midfield, but clear-cut chances remained limited as the teams went into halftime scoreless.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Hartford holding a slight edge in possession while Loudoun looked to capitalize in transition moments. The Red-and-White remained disciplined defensively, with the backline holding firm under pressure and closing down space in and around the box.

Despite pushing late, neither side could find a breakthrough. Loudoun had two shots on target, while Hartford forced four saves, but the match ultimately ended in a stalemate as both teams shared the points.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on Loudoun's performance:

"I thought it was a tough game. We knew that coming in. They had a bad result last weekend, so we expected them to come out fast, especially at home. They're a physical side, and their front two put a lot of pressure on. I thought we defended well as a team and we're pleased to keep the clean sheet. At the same time, it's another draw, and we're disappointed not to come away with all three points."

Defender Noah Adnan on the result and defensive performance:

"It was a really competitive match. We're frustrated not to get the win, but we fought from top to bottom. The forwards pressed well, and defensively we stayed compact as a group. Adam made some big saves to keep us in it. It's a clean sheet, which is important, but at the end of the day we want three points. We've been through tough stretches before, and it's about staying persistent and picking each other up as we move forward to the next one."

Notes

Bolu Akinyode moved into sixth place all-time in USL Championship regular season appearances with 278.

Akinyode also moved into 10th place all-time in league regular season minutes, reaching 21,328 career minutes.

Kwame Awuah is now tied with Abdellatif Aboukoura for seventh all-time in Loudoun United appearances across all competitions, each with 84 matches played.

Loudoun United secured its second clean sheet of the 2026 USL Championship season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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