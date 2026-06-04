Loudoun United FC Welcomes In-State Rivals Richmond Kickers for Saturday Cup Clash
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC returns to Segra Field this Saturday, June 6, to host regional rivals Richmond Kickers in a highly anticipated Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage matchup. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET as Loudoun look to leverage home-field advantage and secure a vital result in cup play.
The Matchup
Loudoun United enters Saturday's match eager to bounce back following a tough 4-1 road defeat against Monterey Bay FC last weekend. Prior to that road test, Loudoun had displayed excellent defensive organization, recording clean sheets in three of their previous five matches and earning a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Detroit City FC at Segra Field. Returning to their home stadium, Loudoun will look to re-establish that defensive resilience while unlocking more creativity in the attacking third to ignite their cup campaign.
The Richmond Kickers travel to Leesburg looking to find their footing in Group F of the Prinx Tires USL Cup after falling 4-0 to the Charleston Battery in their opening group stage match. Despite their recent cup struggles, the USL League One side will carry plenty of confidence into the weekend, knowing they have already beat Loudoun earlier this season. The visitors will look to execute a highly disciplined defensive game plan on the road and replicate their previous success against their higher-tier hosts.
For Loudoun, Saturday represents a massive opportunity to grab three points in the tournament standings and exact some revenge. Having suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time loss to Richmond in the U.S. Open Cup back in April, they are primed to level the score on their own turf.
Thoughts from the Club
Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the upcoming PRINX Tires USL Cup match:
"We were really disappointed with the way we played the last time we faced Richmond. We did not perform well enough away from home, we did not create enough chances and we conceded in a key moment late in the game, so as a group, we feel like we owe them one. Everyone at the club is looking forward to the opportunity to put that right, and we have made no secret of that this week. The players have trained really well and worked hard on the areas we felt we needed to improve from the last time we played them. We are looking at this match as a chance to get one back, and there is no hiding from that. We also know how important it is to get our first win at home. We have had a lot of strong performances and good draws at Segra Field, but now we want to turn that into a win in front of our fans."
Notes
Loudoun United FC holds a 0-1-1 all-time record against Richmond Kickers.
Kwame Awuah will move into third all time in appearances in all competitions for Loudoun United FC with 90 matches if he plays against Richmond.
How Can I Follow the Match?
Saturday's Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Richmond Kickers kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Follow Loudoun United FC
To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.
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