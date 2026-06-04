Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC (Prinx Tires USL Cup)

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Know Your Club - Republic FC

After three consecutive road matches, the Indomitable Club returns to the comforts of Heart Health Park and the best fans in the USL. Neill Collins' squad has gone perfect with six points and two wins in USL Cup play, putting them on the brink of advancing to the knockout rounds. After claiming a 4-0 win over Spokane Velocity in the Round 1 of group play, the squad put together a textbook performance to earn a 1-0 victory over Oakland Roots on May 16.

Mayele Malango has led the way with three goals in Cup play, tying him for the competition's Golden Boot. On the other end of the pitch, Danny Vitiello has stood strong with two clean sheets, bringing Republic FC's all-time total to seven - more than any other club in USL Cup history.

Last week in league play, Republic FC closed out the regular season series against Phoenix Rising with a 2-0 loss. Danny Vitiello put in a strong performance with seven saves, only allowing Phoenix to find the back of the net from the penalty spot. Danny was later named to the USL Championship Team of the Week and earned a nomination for Save of the Week.

Know Your Opponent - Monterey Bay FC

After a tough start to the season, Monterey Bay FC has begun to find its stride under newly-appointed Head Coach Alex Covelo. The Crisp-and-Kelp come into Saturday's contest on a two-game win streak in league play, most recently picking up an impressive 4-1 win over Loudoun United.

MB took the lead in the fifth minute and never looked back. A quick throw-in down the line allowed Ilijah Paul to cross the ball to Riley Bidois for a one-touch shot to the far post. Wesley Leggett doubled the lead six minutes later with a header on a blocked shot. Loudoun would get one back just after halftime, but Bidois stopped their momentum with another goal from the penalty spot. Monterey Bay's fourth goal came from Chris-Kevin Nadje, providing one final dagger in the 86th minute.

Monterey Bay is still looking for its first win in USL Cup play. They're currently sitting on two points in the Group 1 table, courtesy of a Round 1 draw plus PK shootout win over Oakland. In Round 2, they played to a 4-3 loss against League One club AC Boise.

Head-to-Head

Saturday night marks match #10 between these two NorCal sides. They've already faced off once this year and played to a 1-1 draw at Heart Health Park on March 21.

Overview: SAC vs. MB

Date: Saturday, June 6

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Buy now

Themes & Promotions:

Pride Night presented by Western Health Advantage

Rainbow Fan giveaway at entry

Pride Scarf + Ticket Package

Watch: FOX40+, CBS Sports Golazo Network







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2026

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