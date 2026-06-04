RIFC Partners with Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence to Continue TerRIFC Kids Read & Play Initiative

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In collaboration with the Providence Children's Museum (PCM) and Community Libraries of Providence (CLPVD), the presenting partners of the TerRIFC Kids Club, Rhode Island FC announced today that TerRIFC Kids Read & Play initiative will continue for a second season. Rewarding kids for reading at CLPVD, playing at PCM and staying active with RIFC, the program will continue to complement the TerRIFC Kids Club, a free program open to children 12 and under that offers exclusive benefits and experiences throughout the year.

Kids who visit PCM at least five times during the summer will have an opportunity to earn a free ticket to RIFC's Wicked Good Weeknight on Sept. 30 vs. Indy Eleven, where they will be honored on the field. Kids who complete CLPVD's Summer Reading Challenge will also receive a free ticket and recognition on Sept. 30.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rhode Island's only professional soccer team to extend our reach beyond our museum walls," said Providence Children's Museum Executive Director Caroline Payson. "With Rhode Island embracing the excitement of the Summer of Soccer, we are delighted to join the celebration and engage families throughout the state through the shared joy of play, learning and community."

PCM is bringing an action-packed lineup of events, featuring the return of beloved programs and an exciting new partnership with Rhode Island FC. This season's highlight is PCM's special 49th Birthday Celebration running June 25-28, where children and families can enjoy four days of festive fun, including carnival games, birthday hat decorating, magnet-making, bubble parties, hands-on activities, and creative play experiences. The celebration culminates with a Free Day of Play sponsored by Centreville Bank on June 27. Summer is an especially exciting time at Providence Children's Museum, with a season full of hands-on experiences, special pop-up activities, engaging programs like Wheels at Work, and countless opportunities for children and families to learn, play, and explore together. PCM will also bring interactive play stations to Rhode Island FC home games on June 6, August 22 and September 30.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Rhode Island FC TerRIFC Kids Club again for another great year," said Community Libraries of Providence Library Executive Director Cheryl Space. "Our local families love RIFC and this summer's World Cup is set to bring even more excitement to our nine libraries across the city."

For this summer's Plant a Seed Read theme, children across Rhode Island are encouraged to read books, attend events and win prizes. Families can find all the details on CLPVD's website. CLPVD's mobile library, The ReadMobile, which makes regular summer stops in city parks, will also be on site in RIFC's pregame Fan Fest at Kids Night on June 6 and the Beat Hartford game on July 18. Young champions who complete the Summer Reading Challenge at Providence libraries will be honored at RIFC's Wicked Good Weeknight on Sept. 30.

"What could be better than a summer of soccer and reading?" said Community Libraries of Providence Youth Services Coordinator Judanne Hamidzada. "At libraries across the Ocean State, incredible programs filled with fun and learning are running to keep children engaged throughout the season, offering lots of ways to learn, play and use their imagination."

Chip the harbor seal, Rhode Island's favorite mascot, will make appearances throughout the summer alongside Rhode Island FC players at CLPVD branches and the PCM, including ReadMobile stops, free admission days and more.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2026

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