Brown University Football to Host 2026 Home Opener vs. Harvard at Centreville Bank Stadium

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - For the second consecutive season, the Brown University football team will be hosting a home game at Centreville Bank Stadium. The Brown Division of Athletics and Recreation and Centreville Bank Stadium have announced that the Bears' 2026 home opener against the Harvard Crimson will take place at Centreville Bank Stadium on Friday, September 25, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Last season, Brown defeated the University of Rhode Island 28-21 in the 43rd Governor's Cup in the first-ever American football game at Centreville Bank Stadium.

"To welcome a matchup with the history and tradition of Brown and Harvard football to Centreville Bank Stadium is a milestone moment for our venue, Pawtucket and the State of Rhode Island," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "This is a series that dates back more than 130 years, and bringing that type of Ivy League tradition into a modern, community-centered stadium speaks directly to what we are building here - a home for historic rivalries, major events and unforgettable experiences for fans across the region."

"We are excited to partner with our friends at RIFC to once again offer a unique Friday night game experience for our team, our students, and our fans," said Mencoff Vice President for Athletics and Recreation M. Grace Calhoun. "We look forward to welcoming the Crimson under the lights for what is always a special event between our teams."

In addition, season tickets for the upcoming 2026 football season are now on sale. Fans can purchase season ticket and parking bundle packages that include all five home games, including the September 25 game in Pawtucket. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.







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