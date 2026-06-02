Three Phoenix Rising Representatives Named to USL TOTW 13

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







On the back of a 2-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC on May 30, Phoenix Rising had three representatives named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 13, USL announced today. Forward Ihsan Sacko received recognition for his brace, while defender Pape Mar Boye helped anchor Rising's fourth shutout in league play. On the sideline, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah took home Coach of the Week honors.

"We didn't show who we were when we were down in Tampa, but I think the whole week the focus and concentration was exceptional," Kah said following the win over Sacramento Republic. "Today, I think was some of the best football we have played in both the first half and second half."

The three Rising names selected to the latest Team of the Week marks the club's largest amount of representation on the team of the Kah era in Phoenix. Notably, it is the third recognition to a Team of the Week for Sacko (Week 6, 7) and second recognition for Boye (Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round 2). For Kah, the recognition marks his first Coach of the Week honor of 2026 and fourth during his time at Rising (2025 weeks 5, 10, 13/14).

"Pa and the coaches do a great job of giving us a layout and overall view of where we are and where to go," defender Luke Biasi said in a recent media availability. "Step by step, they show us how we're going to get there."

On the field, Sacko's brace marked his third of the season and brings his regular-season goal tally to eight, which leads the USL Championship. Boye has played a pivotal role in Rising's spine with five consecutive starts in all competitions, going 90 minutes in each performance after returning to the lineup at the beginning of April. The defender made his first goal contribution of 2026 in Rising's last Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Orange County SC on April 16, a 2-1 win.

"Pape is Pape," Kah said. "He's a tremendous human being, a tremendous character and a part of this team in terms of what we want to achieve. We know he will leave everything out on the pitch for his teammates and he has grown into a leader."

Sacko and Boye figure to be back on the field, with Kah on the sidelines, when Rising returns to USL Cup action against New Mexico United on Saturday, June 6. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (PT) and will air on AZFS, ESPN+ and Rising Radio (English).







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026

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