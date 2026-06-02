Braudílio Rodrigues Re-Joins Lexington SC from Loan Spell

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has recalled midfielder Braudílio Rodrigues from his loan stint with USL League One's One Knoxville SC. He will be available for selection to head coach Mac Hemmi this weekend as the club travels to take on Detroit City FC.

During his short Tennessee tenure, Rodrigues made an immediate impact.

In 12 matches across all competitions, he scored five goals and added two assists. In U.S. Open Cup play, Rodrigues tallied 198 minutes against MLS opposition, including 120 minutes in One Knox's win vs. DC United, and scored against Columbus Crew.

He was also named to the USL League One Week 5 Team of the Week.

Prior to the loan, Rodrigues appeared 20 times for the Greens in 2025 across all competitions, contributing two goals and two assists.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026

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