Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino Named to Week 13 Team of the Week
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Two Greens have been named to the USL Championship's Week 13 Team of the Week following Lexington's 4-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC. Aaron Molloy was named to the Team of the Week's First XI, while Nick Firmino was named to the Team of the Week bench.
For Molloy, the honor marks his second consecutive Team of the Week inclusion and his third of the season.
The captain assisted Phillip Goodrum's 64' minute goal and led all players with seven shots, more than double the total of any other competitor in the match. Molloy also led all players with 15 final-third entries, 124 touches and 99 total passes at a 91.9% passing accuracy mark.
The Irishman created four scoring chances, won five of seven duels and recorded five interceptions.
Firmino also tallied an assist against El Paso, his second of the season, creating five scoring chances overall. He totaled nine final-third entries, won seven of nine duels and won possession for his group on four occasions.
The Team of the Week honor marks the second of the season for Firmino, who was named to the First Team in Week 10 alongside Goodrum and Arturo Ordóñez.
On the season, Lexington has received 13 Team of the Week selections.
2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards
Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)
Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)
Week 5: Xavier Zengue
Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)
Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)
Week 10: Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum, Arturo Ordóñez
Week 12: Aaron Molloy (bench)
Week 13: Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino (bench)
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Round 1: Marcus Epps
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026
- Three Phoenix Rising Representatives Named to USL TOTW 13 - Phoenix Rising FC
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