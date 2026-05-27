Jacob Greene to Represent Trinidad and Tobago in Upcoming International Friendlies Window

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad - Lexington Sporting Club full-back Jacob Greene has received the call to represent Trinidad and Tobago during the nation's upcoming window of international friendlies.

The call marks the first international invitation of Greene's career.

The Soca Warriors first take on South Korea on Sunday, May 31 at BYU South Field in Provo, Utah.

They will then face off against Iran and Russia before the window draws to a close.

Greene has made 11 appearances for the Greens this season across all competitions with two goals. Earlier this season, he crossed the 100-career USL Championship appearance threshold at only 23 years old.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026

Jacob Greene to Represent Trinidad and Tobago in Upcoming International Friendlies Window - Lexington SC

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