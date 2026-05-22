Match Preview: Greens Look for Back-To-Back Wins at Indy Eleven Saturday

Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Fresh off a bye week, Lexington Sporting Club resumes its USL Championship campaign in the Hoosier State Saturday evening as it takes on Indy Eleven.

It was a welcome respite for a club that played 11 matches in the first 63 days of the season, allowing a roster with heavy legs and dotted with injuries additional time to heal.

Before the break, Lexington bounced back with a crucial 3-1 victory over Monterey Bay FC after going winless in its previous five league matches. Just about everything finally fell into place for Mac Hemmi's group.

Not only did the Greens get back into the win column, but Phillip Goodrum opened his 2026 USL Championship scoring account. Goodrum has scored double-digit goals in each of the last four seasons, and despite the slow start, he can rattle them off like few others in the league once he gets going.

His slow start has not been due to a lack of trying, however, as Goodrum is tied for the second-highest shot total in the league with 21.

Aaron Molloy, who has 27 assists to his credit since joining the league in 2022, also recorded his first assist of the season on Goodrum's goal. The captain is now up to four USL-C goal contributions and five across all competitions.

Nick Firmino also bagged a brace, his first two league goals of the season.

Firmino, Goodrum and defender Arturo Ordóñez were all named to the Week 10 Team of the Week.

On the same night that the Lexington Sporting Club women host a Gainbridge Super League Semifinal playoff match, the men are off to Carroll Stadium for the first time in club history to take on Indy.

The two sides met just once last season. The contest resulted in a 1-1 draw and featured a 79' minute goal from Marcus Epps.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING INDY

Indy Eleven finds themselves in eighth place in the USL-C's Eastern Conference to begin play. The group has struggled on the road this season, but has posted an undefeated 3W-0L-1D record within its own confines.

The club has scored 12 goals while conceding 10. Indy frequently breaks and plays directly, evident by the club ranking last in the league in total passes (2,103) and passing accuracy by a substantial margin (63%).

Bruno Rendón leads the Eleven with four goals. USL Championship veterans Cam Lindley and Aodhan Quinn have served as the primary playmakers this season, with Lindley leading in assists (2) and Quinn in chances created (20).

Goalkeeper Eric Dick, who manned the posts for 2025 league champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last season, has posted a 67.7% save percentage so far in 2026 with 21 saves. He and the Indy backline are still in search of the club's first clean sheet of the season.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.