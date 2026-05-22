What to Watch for as LouCity Visits Miami FC

Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC huddle

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Nick Goodwin) Louisville City FC huddle(Louisville City FC, Credit: Nick Goodwin)

Louisville City FC will complete the first third of its 2026 league schedule on Saturday with a trip to Miami FC. It will be the clubs' second league meeting of 2026.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Pitbull Stadium on the campus of Florida International University in Miami-Dade County.

The two sides last met on March 14, in LouCity's home opener. It was just the second game of the campaign for Louisville and the first for Miami. It ended in a 4-1 Louisville win.

Since then, each team has steadily maintained a playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Miami (3-3-4, 13 points) has suffered just two league losses since leaving Louisville, with a record of 3-2-4. That run has them in sixth place. Miami is in search of its first playoff berth since 2022.

Louisville (5-3-1, 16 points), meanwhile, has gone 3-3-1 since the last meeting. Louisville enters the weekend in third place in the Eastern Conference, five points back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back in league play. Louisville City is coming off back-to-back league losses. Miami lost on Wednesday to Detroit City FC on the road, 2-1.

LouCity leads the series 8-2-0. Miami hasn't earned a point against Louisville City in nearly three years, a span of five meetings. That last win was a 4-3 victory on Sept. 20, 2023.

For LouCity, Saturday is the second game of a five-game stretch in which the team plays on the road four times. Louisville will return home next week to face Tampa Bay, before hitting the road to visit Birmingham Legion FC and Phoenix Rising FC.

Next week's home game against Tampa Bay will be the resumption of one of the USL's best rivalries, and coincides with a fan-favorite annual promotion: Super Kid Night - a celebration of those living life to the fullest despite some obstacles in their way. The first 1,000 kids in attendance can pick up a foam finger - featuring LouCity mascot Sting - courtesy of Norton Children's.

For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/superkids.

Follow Along

- The match will air live on MyTV 58 and ESPN Louisville's 680 AM and 105.7 FM.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed or watch the national feed on ESPN+.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

Team of the Round: After scoring twice in last week's 5-1 win at Union Omaha, LouCity forward Jansen Wilson was named to the USL Prinx Tires Cup Team of the Round. Forward Chris Donovan, who also scored twice in the win, was named to the bench.

Locked in: Sean Totsch has scored five goals against Miami FC, the most goals he has scored against a single opponent in his career. It is also the most goals for a single player in the matchup, all-time. Totsch has scored 30 career USL Championship goals. He has made nine career appearances against Miami.

Letting it fly: Louisville City leads the USL Championship this season with 160 shots, 28 more than the next-closest team, Tampa Bay. LouCity has registered 10 or more shots in every league game this season and tallied 20 or more four times.

Feast or famine: Miami ranks second in the league in clean sheets with four, but the club has also conceded the sixth-most goals of the campaign with 14. In the five games in which Miami has conceded, the club has allowed multiple goals in four.

World Cup: Miami goalkeeper Eloy Room and forward Jurgen Locadia were both recently named to Curaçao's FIFA World Cup roster. Curaçao will be making its World Cup debut in Group E facing Germany, Ecuador and Côte d'Ivoire.

Skid: Louisville City has not lost three straight USL Championship regular season games since July 22, 2023.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 22, 2026

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