FC Tulsa Keep Rolling with Interleague Victory over Hartford Athletic

Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release









FC Tulsa's Jamie Webber on game night

(FC Tulsa) FC Tulsa's Jamie Webber on game night(FC Tulsa)

TULSA, Okla. - In a chippy affair, FC Tulsa continued its excellent form with a 2-0 win over Hartford Athletic on Friday night at ONEOK Field. Tonight's victory is the club's fourth straight across all competitions.

The visitors controlled the pace of the match early on, outshooting the Scissortails 8-2 in the opening 45 minutes. Against the run of play, however, the hosts caught a break as a handball sent midfielder Jamie Webber to the penalty spot where he put the Black and Gold on top in the first minute of stoppage time.

Tulsa's defense was the story of the second half as the back line built a wall in front of goalkeeper Alex Tambakis. Despite Hartford controlling 75 percent of the possession in the frame, the clean sheet remained intact for the 60th of the Greek international's league career, the second most in USL Championship history.

"I'm really proud of the guys," head coach Luke Spencer said. "I thought it was a complete performance. I don't think we gave up much. We defended really, really well and together. It was nice to see the personality and the passion come out down the stretch. I think apart from the first 20 minutes of the game, we were really committed to the performance."

The Scissortails were able to double their lead in the 61st minute as a long throw from defender Grant Robinson found the feet of forward Bruno Lapa. The Brazilian winger was then able to connect with defender Alonzo Clarke who headed home his first career Tulsa goal to punctuate an interleague victory in front of a vibrant home crowd.

"I was hanging out at the back post and realized that the guy marking me was a little bit undersized," Clarke said. "I knew if I could peel off his back shoulder, the ball might come to me. I crashed the six, and Bruno found me."

This was Clarke's first professional goal of his career while Lapa recorded his first assist of the regular season. Midfielder Zion Siranga also made his home club debut, the fifth youngest Tulsa player to do so.

The win tonight came without many of the usual suspects for FC Tulsa as the club continues to deal with injuries, but the Black and Gold were still able to extend itswin streak across all competitions to four matches, the second longest streak in club history. They will have a chance to match their longest ever streak next Saturday night in Sin City against Las Vegas Lights FC.

"It's a special feeling when it doesn't matter who the coach puts out there," defender Lamar Batista said. "We're growing more comfortable and confident. We train hard everyday, and everyone does the same exact thing. We just try to keep making each other better."

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, June 6 as it takes on San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m. for the top spot in Group 3 of the USL Cup. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

FC Tulsa 2:0 Hartford Athletic | ONEOK Field | Friday, May 22, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

TUL - Jamie Webber (Penalty) 45'+1'

TUL - Alonzo Clarke 61' (Bruno Lapa)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Ian (Yellow) 25'

HFD - Barry Coffey (Yellow) - 41'

HFD - Beverly Makangila (Yellow) - 44'

TUL - Nelson Pierre (Yellow) 44'

HFD - Brendan Burke (Yellow) - 51'

TUL - Nelson Pierre (Yellow) 55'

HFD - Adrián Diz (Yellow) 72'

HFD - Jordan Scarlett (Yellow) 85

HFD - Michee Ngalina (Yellow) 90'+4'

HFD - Samuel Careaga (Red) 90'+7'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (4-3-3) - Alexander Tambakis; Alonzo Clarke, Lamar Batista, Ian; Delentz Pierre (Grant Robinson 7'), Jeorgio Kocevski, Jamie Webber, Lucas Stauffer; Bruno Lapa, Nelson Pierre (Giordano Colli 75'), Bailey Sparks (Zion Siranga 90')

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Triston Henry, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Raheem Somersall

Hartford Athletic (4-4-1-1) - Antony Siaha, Britton Fischer, Adrián Diz, Jordan Scarlett, TJ Presthus (Emmanuel Samadia 62'), Barry Coffey (Sadat Anaku 63'), Sebastian Anderson, Beverly Makangila (Andres Hernandez 68'), Samuel Careaga, Michee Ngalina, Augustine Williams

Subs Not Used: Enzo Caravalho, Baboucarr Njie, Junior Moreira, Christos Hadjipaschalis

MATCH STATS: TUL | HFD GOALS: 2|0

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSSESSION: 31|69

SHOTS: 6|18

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|5

SAVES: 4|6

FOULS: 15|13

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 3|5

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.