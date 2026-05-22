Brooklyn FC's Summer of Soccer Brings Global Energy, Community Vibes, and Affordable Ticket Prices

Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







As the world's game takes over our nation, Brooklyn FC's summer-long celebration supports the borough's vibrant soccer community with special themed matchdays, a pop-up soccer bar, and tickets starting at $16

This summer, soccer will take over our nation, our city, and our borough, and Brooklyn FC will be right in the thick of it.

Anchored by a slate of special matchdays, cultural events, and global soccer celebrations, Brooklyn FC's "Summer of Soccer" will be a driving force for Brooklyn's soccer party this summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

And unlike some other soccer events, BKFC's matches won't break the bank. A special "Summer of Soccer" ticket price means fans can enjoy pro soccer in the borough starting at $13.50.

Themed Matchdays at Maimonides Park

Brooklyn FC Men's summer home schedule features a slate of themed matchdays built around community, culture, and summertime in Brooklyn:

Pride - Sunday, June 7 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

This matinee celebration of inclusion, in partnership with five local LGBTQ+ organizations, features a pre-match "Ceremonial Goal" with Refuge America and the drop of a BKFC x @lgbtbrooklyn cobranded graphic tee in the team store. Plus, for kids, a special activity on the concourse: tie-dye! TICKETS

Rep Your Country Night - Saturday, June 20 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Maimonides Park becomes the UN on this special night. Activations include a USMNT-themed giveaway (details will be revealed soon) and the release of a limited edition BKFC x US Soccer co-branded "Club & Country" scarf. Fans are encouraged to show their national pride by sporting their favorite national team kit. TICKETS

Volunteer Appreciation Night - Saturday, July 25 vs. San Antonio FC

In association with NYC Service, BKFC will honor those in our community who serve others with no strings attached. TICKETS

Beach Day - Saturday, August 8 vs. Birmingham Legion

Just steps from the ocean, Maimonides Park will become an extension of the Coney Island beach for one night only. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free Brooklyn FC tank top. All fans are encouraged to wear their favorite beachwear, from speedos to bikinis, with special prizes given out to the Best Beach Bums in attendance. TICKETS

Youth Sports Night - Saturday, August 22 vs. Charleston Battery

A celebration of Brooklyn's youth sports community. Kids will get the opportunity to join a pregame parade and take penalty kicks on the field after the match. Plus, a free pair of Brooklyn FC sunglasses will be given away to the first 500 fans through the gates. TICKETS

Paws to the Pitch - Saturday, August 29 vs. Sporting JAX

A matchday dedicated to our furry friends. All dogs in attendance will be invited to participate in a Dog Parade and will receive a custom, Brooklyn FC-branded poop bag dispenser, perfect for those early morning walks through the neighborhood. TICKETS

Introducing the Brooklyn Soccer Bar

In celebration of the FIFA World Cup, Brooklyn FC and Threes Brewing have partnered to create "The Brooklyn Soccer Bar" - a temporary home away from home for soccer fans in Brooklyn.

In June and July, the Threes locations in Gowanus and Greenpoint will have all of the biggest soccer matches on TV and the BKFC-branded "Golden Goal" beer on tap.

The club will level up its presence for select matchdays with unique activations, giveaways, and a pop-up shop. The BKFC activation schedule at the Brooklyn Soccer Bar includes:

Opening match, June 11: Mexico-South Africa, 3pm

"Futbol Fridays"

June 12: USA-Paraguay, 9pm (Brian McBride appearance/Q&A)

June 19: USA-Australia, 3pm

June 26: Norway-France, 3pm

July 3: Round of 32, 2pm/6pm

July 10: Quarterfinals, 3pm

Final, July 19: Kickoff 3pm

Additional BKFC Events This Summer

Downtown Brooklyn Soccer Village - June 17 - Downtown Brooklyn Commons Park

The Brooklyn FC Street Team will hang out at this large soccer-focused community event in Downtown Brooklyn. Fans can spin the BKFC "Prize-O-Rama" to see if they can win a 2026 official Brooklyn FC kit.

Able Made Pop-Up Shop & Soccerobics Class - July 9 - Moxy Williamsburg

Able Made will host a pop-up shop at Moxy Williamsburg from 3-8 p.m., featuring soccer-inspired apparel and community vibes. Hotel guests can also take part in a "Soccerobics" workout class from 6:30-7:30 p.m., blending fitness and soccer culture in a unique Brooklyn experience.

New Balance SoHo pop-up - July 12,

BKFC's official kit partner, New Balance, will host a pop-up shop in SoHo from July 10-19. BKFC will take over the space on July 12, when head coach Marlon LeBlanc will make an appearance, and the club will host a community tournament in the pop-up mini-pitch.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 22, 2026

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