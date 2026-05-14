Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Hartford Athletic: Saturday, 7PM

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York, May 13th, 2026 - Brooklyn FC returns to USL Cup action on Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. as the club hosts Hartford Athletic in Brooklyn's second match of the competition.

Brooklyn opened its USL Cup campaign in dominant fashion with a 3-0 road victory over New York Cosmos. Following the opening round of matches, Brooklyn currently sits atop Group Five after earning three points in its first cup fixture.

Saturday's matchup will also serve as a rematch from earlier this season, when Hartford Athletic narrowly defeated Brooklyn FC 2-1 at Maimonides Park during league play. In that contest, 24-year-old Irish midfielder Barry Coffey proved to be the difference-maker, scoring one goal and adding one assist while playing a role in both Hartford goals.

Hartford enters the weekend coming off a strong 2-1 victory over Detroit City FC in league action. Cameroonian goalkeeper Antony Siaha delivered an impressive performance in that match, recording three saves and helping Hartford secure all three points with several key stops throughout the night.

Worth noting, Hartford Athletic Head Coach Brendan Burke is also one of the most experienced coaches in the USL Championship, recently earning his 100th career victory in the league and becoming only the seventh manager in league history to reach the milestone.

For Brooklyn FC, one of the club's brightest attacking sparks this season has been 22-year-old Philadelphia Union loanee Markus Anderson. The young midfielder has scored four goals and added two assists across all competitions this season, with both marks leading the team. Anderson's creativity, confidence, and attacking instincts have quickly made him one of Brooklyn's most dangerous offensive threats.

Alongside him, captain Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. continues to play a crucial role in Brooklyn's attack. Obregón Jr. scored both the first league goal and the first USL Cup goal in club history, bringing leadership, experience, and relentless attacking energy to the squad as Brooklyn looks to continue its strong start in cup play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2026

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