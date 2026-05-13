Match Preview (Prinx Tires USL Cup Edition): Phoenix Rising vs Orange County SC

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







For the third time this season, Phoenix Rising will face off against Orange County SC - this time in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Rising holds a 1-0-1 record in the series in 2026, earning a 2-1 win most recently in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 1 after the sides played to a 1-1 draw at 38th and Washington on March 14.

Saturday marks the 38th all-time meeting between the clubs -- the most played matchup between any two opponents in USL Championship history. Overall, Rising owns a 15-11-11 record against Orange County.

"This group is really hungry for success and hungry for every win possible," defender Collin Smith said. "Every opportunity to continue to string together class performances, that's what we want. We want to take three points and keep moving into the next game on a high."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising vs Orange County SC

WHEN: Saturday, May 16 (7:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English), 90MasRising (Spanish)

Undefeated Through Four

Rising has continued its recent stretch in strong form, going undefeated in its last four league matches. The run includes wins over New Mexico United (3-0), Miami FC (3-0), and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (1-0) on the road, before earning a 1-1 draw against Western Conference leaders San Antonio FC (5/9). Notably, the club remains undefeated at home in regular season play (1-0-3).

"It's a testament of (the player's) character," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "One of their mentality and of this team... that we never give up."

Second-Half Surging

As it has several times already in 2026, Rising found a way to battle back late and earn a point in its last match against San Antonio FC on May 9. It was defender Adrian Pelayo whose first professional goal in the final 10 minutes of regulation helped Rising take home a point.

The late equalizer continued a trend that has defined Rising throughout the year, with the club now outscoring opponents 8-1 in the final 15 minutes across all competitions. Ten of Rising's 13 goals this season have come in the second half, highlighting a team that continues to stay composed, push forward and find results deep into matches. That resilience has become one of the club's defining traits and has shown no signs of slowing down.

"We were able to move forward, and we wanted to push for three points because that's always what we strive for," Smith said. "We're ready to take any responsibility that comes our way and grab it by the horns and take it."

A Familiar Foe

Since the last meeting between the two sides back on April 1, Orange County SC has posted a 4-2-4 record overall and a 2-1-2 mark on the road. Lyam MacKinnon leads the club with three goals this season, while Yaniv Bazini has added two of his own.

Midfielder Chris Hegardt was named to the USL Championshio Team of the Week 10 following a strong performance in a 2-2 draw against against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Looking at the cup, Orange County currently sits 0-1-0 following a loss to El Paso Locomotive FC.

"Both games have had a different element to it," Kah said. "I enjoy two teams that want to play football because there is a lot more joy and excitement in it. We're looking forward to it."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2026

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