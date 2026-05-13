¡Bienvenido Miguel Herrera! New Mexico United to Host Liga MX Side Atlante FC in International Friendly

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Today New Mexico United along with presenting partner New Mexico True are excited to announce an historic friendly with Mexican Side Atlante FC. The match will take place on July 1st at 7:30 PM and will be played at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. This will be United's fifth International Friendly in club history and third against a Liga MX side.

"Everytime we get the opportunity to test ourselves against a club of the level it is something we are excited to take on." Sporting Director Itamar Keinan said, "Atlante FC is a top club with a rich history and I know our players will welcome that type of competition. I look forward to the match."

Atlante FC are going back up to Liga MX after spending 12 years in Liga de Expansión MX, the second tier of soccer in Mexico. The side that calls the Estadio Azteca home has purchased the franchise rights to Mazatlán FC and will take their spot in Liga MX starting next season. Founded in 1916 has won eight major trophies being three time Copa México champions, three time Liga MX championships, and two time CONCACAF Champions Cup/Champions League winners.

Atlante FC are led by former Mexico National team manager Miguel Herrera. Herrera who played for the side has returned to the squad that got his coaching career started. The native of Hidalgo, Mexico Herrera led Mexico to the 2014 World Cup where El Tri would come in second in their group and lose to the Kingdom of the Netherlands controversially in the round of 16. Mexico and Herrera would win the 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup before he was let go. In 2025 Herrera would return to the international stage leading Costa Rica for a few months.

Season ticket member presale is available now. (For season ticket members who want to purchase their seats select the "Offers" tab in SeatGeek.) On Monday, tickets will go on sale at SeatGeek.com. For any question about ticketing please call the New Mexico United ticketing team at 505-209-7529.







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