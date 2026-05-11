Dust off Your Boots for a Chance at $1,500: New Mexico United and Rich Ford Team up for the Copa de la Plaza
Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and Rich Ford are excited to announce the inaugural Copa de la Plaza! Experience a one-of-a-kind futsal tournament in the heart of Albuquerque at Civic Plaza. Twenty-four teams will compete for a $3,000 purse and the title of best futsal team in the Southwest.
"Football is coming to the heart of downtown and it's going to be the event of the year." Organizer Nate Slota stated. "Between cash prizes, and the biggest games in the world being shown on the biggest screen in town, there is going to be nothing like it. A revolutionary event merging the international game with the local phenomenon. I really wouldn't miss this, as a spectator or participant. "
Beyond the action on the court, fans can enjoy a full festival atmosphere featuring local food trucks, a beer garden, live match watch parties showcasing the world's biggest international games, and a vibrant mix of local vendors. Copa de la Plaza brings together elite competition, street soccer energy, and global football culture for one of the most exciting sporting events in New Mexico.
Team Registration is $275 + Tax. Each player will receive a Copa De La Plaza shirt and a chance to win Thousands in cash prizes.
First Prize: $1,500
Second Prize: $1,000
Third Prize: $500
Registration Link: http://newmexicoutd.leagueapps.com/app/tournaments/4970936
Matches TO Watch:
June 26: Spain v Uruguay 7pm
June 26: New Zealand v Belgium 10pm
June 27: Columbia v Portugal 6:30 pm
June 27: Jordan v Argentina 9:00 pm
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 11, 2026
- Dust off Your Boots for a Chance at $1,500: New Mexico United and Rich Ford Team up for the Copa de la Plaza - New Mexico United
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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