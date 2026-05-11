Rowdies Cornelia Corbett, Winston DuBose Among Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame 2026 Inductees

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2026, with two prominent figures in the history of the Tampa Bay Rowdies among the list of nine individuals being recognized for their contributions to the legacy of soccer in Tampa Bay.

Former Rowdies owner Cornelia Corbett and legendary goalkeeper Winston DuBose have been named to the Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which is set to be honored at the induction ceremony and dinner on Thursday, August 12 at Higgins Hall in Tampa.

Corbett became the sole owner of the Rowdies in 1986, shepherding the club after the original North American Soccer League ceased operations following the 1984 season. Under the leadership of Corbett, the Rowdies operated as an independent team for a short while until finding a new home in the American Soccer League, which eventually became the American Professional Soccer League. The Rowdies remained in the APSL through the 1993 season, reaching the semifinals of the playoffs twice and the championship final once. A passionate philanthropist, Corbett was also a major supporter of the athletic program at the University of South Florida. Corbett Stadium, which opened on USF's Tampa campus in 2011, carries her name and serves as the home of the school's men's and women's soccer teams.

DuBose is the only goalkeeper of the Rowdies Original Era to surpass 100 appearances for the club and one of just three players to represent the Rowdies in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The Florida native began his professional career with the Rowdies in 1977 and amassed 165 appearances for the club in the NASL and APSL. DuBose helped guide the Rowdies to the NASL Soccer Bowl Final in 1978 and posted a league-best 0.75 goals against average during the 1988 ASL season. While with the Rowdies, DuBose also represented the U.S. Men's National Team, earning 14 caps on the international stage from 1979-1985.

In addition to Corbett and DuBose, the Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame will also honor longtime Rowdies supporter Nancy Bataille with the Passion Award. Bataille has been an avid support of the Rowdies since the club's Original Era and currently serves a leadership role with Ralph's Mob, an independent supporters group of the Rowdies.

The full list of 2026 inductees includes former Jesuit High School coach Bob Bauman, award winning local sports anchor Dick Crippen, former Leto High School coach Ray DiPompo, former University of Tampa coach Tom Fitzgerald, U.S. Women's National Team veteran Danielle Fotopoulos, accomplished U.S. Soccer Federation referee Bob Heilmann, and longtime amateur coach Steve Cogas, who led the St. Petersburg Kicker to a U.S. Open Cup title in 1989. Dan Holcomb, the inaugural head coach for USF's men's soccer team, is also set to to posthumously receive the Pioneer Award.

The induction ceremony and dinner on August 12 is open to the public. Tickets are now available at TampaBaySoccerHallofFame.org.







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