Waite Earns Team of the Week Honors in Milestone Shutout

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The USL Championship named the Team of the Week for Week 9 of the regular season on Tuesday, with Tampa Bay Rowdies Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite earning a spot for his performance in the clubs 1-0 win over Indy Eleven this past Saturdat at Al Lang Stadium.

Waite produced a season-high four saves in Tampa Bay's shutout victory, his fourth for the club across all competitions in 2026. Last Saturday's clean sheet also marked the 30th regular season shutout of the Jamaican international goalkeeper's USL Championship career.

"It's definitely a big achievement for me, and hopefully a lot more here to come with the Rowdies," said Waite following his milestone clean sheet. "I think it's a great team on and off the field, and I think we show that. Every Saturday night, we come out here and we fight for each other. We do whatever it takes to win the game. That's the most important thing in the team. You fight for each other, have your brother's back and get results."

The Rowdies have four total shutouts and currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference standings through their first seven matches of the campaign. It's a marked improvement for a Rowdies side that only registered two shutouts throughout all last year's regular season.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 9

GK - Jahmali Waite, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Michel Benítez, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Ian, FC Tulsa

D - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Jeorgio Kocevski, FC Tulsa

M - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Maalique Foster, Charleston Battery

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Colton Swan, Charleston Battery

F - Rémi Cabral, FC Tulsa

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Nathan Messer (CHS), Bertin Jacquesson (OAK), Arturo Rodríguez (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), JJ Williams (RI), Ronaldo Damus (BHM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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