San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after recording his first brace of the season in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Hernandez led all players in the match with six shots, including five on target, finding the back of the net twice for his first multi-goal performance of the year and second overall with San Antonio. The midfielder added three chances created, continuing to drive San Antonio's attacking core as he leads the league with 29 for the year, while his five goals are tied for third-most in USL Championship.

SAFC has had 12 Team of the Week selections this season, with Hernandez pacing the team with four through the first two months.

Hernandez and San Antonio FC head back to the road to take on Phoenix Rising FC this Saturday, May 9. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 8/9

GK - Jahmali Waite, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Michel Benítez, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Ian, FC Tulsa

D - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Jeorgio Kocevski, FC Tulsa

M - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Maalique Foster, Charleston Battery

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Colton Swan, Charleston Battery

F - Rémi Cabral, FC Tulsa

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Nathan Messer (CHS), Bertin Jacquesson (OAK), Arturo Rodríguez (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), JJ Williams (RI), Ronaldo Damus (BHM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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