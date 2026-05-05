Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 8/9
Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Adam Beaudry has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week nine performance in the club's 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC.
(GK) - Adam Beaudry - Adam Beaudry recorded one save and a 6.0 FotMob rating in the club's 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC this past weekend.
USL Championship Team of the Week
GK - Jahmali Waite, Tampa Bay Rowdies
D - Michel Benítez, Sacramento Republic FC
D - Ian Carlo, FC Tulsa
D - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
M - Jeorgio Kocevski, FC Tulsa
M - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Maalique Foster, Charleston Battery
F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC
F - Colton Swan, Charleston Battery
F - Rémi Cabral, FC Tulsa
Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa
Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Nathan Messer (CHS), Bertin Jacquesson (OAK), Arturo Rodríguez (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), JJ Williams (RI), Ronaldo Damus (BHM)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026
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- Head Coach Luke Spencer, Trio of Scissortails Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 9 - FC Tulsa
- Battery's Swan, Foster Named to Week 8/9 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 8/9 - Loudoun United FC
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