Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 8/9

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Adam Beaudry has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week nine performance in the club's 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC.

(GK) - Adam Beaudry - Adam Beaudry recorded one save and a 6.0 FotMob rating in the club's 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC this past weekend.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Jahmali Waite, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Michel Benítez, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Ian Carlo, FC Tulsa

D - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Jeorgio Kocevski, FC Tulsa

M - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Maalique Foster, Charleston Battery

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Colton Swan, Charleston Battery

F - Rémi Cabral, FC Tulsa

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Nathan Messer (CHS), Bertin Jacquesson (OAK), Arturo Rodríguez (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), JJ Williams (RI), Ronaldo Damus (BHM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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