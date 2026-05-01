Match Preview: LDN vs OAK

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC returns to Segra Field this Saturday, May 2, hosting Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET as Loudoun look to deliver a strong performance in front of the home crowd.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Saturday's match looking to continue developing consistency on both sides of the ball. After opening its Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign last weekend, Loudoun shift focus back to league play with an opportunity to take points at home.

Oakland Roots SC arrives in Leesburg after a strong start to the 2026 USL Championship season. Through its opening stretch, Oakland has shown an ability to earn results in tight matches. The Roots have been difficult to break down and bring a balanced approach that will challenge Loudoun in transition and possession.

For Loudoun, the focus will be on staying organized defensively while creating more dangerous opportunities in the attacking third. With a home crowd behind them and league points on the line, the Red-and-White will look to deliver a complete performance on Saturday evening.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on Saturday's matchup:

"We know it is going to be a tough game. Oakland is a very good team, and they have shown that with their performances early in the season. Their coach knows this club very well from his time here, and I have a lot of respect for him and the work he did with Loudoun. For us, we feel like we are moving forward as a team. We are getting better, improving each week, and now it is about putting that into practice on Saturday and pushing for the win."

Notes

Loudoun United FC is 1-0-3 all-time against Oakland Roots SC, with its lone win in the series coming on April 23, 2023.

Kwame Awuah will equal Yanis Leerman for fifth all-time in Loudoun United appearances across all competitions with 86 if he features on Saturday.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's USL Championship match against Oakland Roots kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+ and DC News Now.

Follow Loudoun United FC

To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.