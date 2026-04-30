U.S. World Cup Watch Parties at F.N.B. Stadium

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in partnership with ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages will turn F.N.B. Stadium in Station Square into one of the city's premier destinations for soccer this summer, hosting free public watch parties for the United States group stage matches:

June 12 vs. Paraguay, 10 p.m.

Riveters Game at 6 p.m., Watch Party opens at 9 p.m.

Get geared up for the opening match for the U.S. with live women's soccer action at F.N.B. Stadium as the Pittsburgh Riveters, the reigning Great Forest Division champions, face Erie in a USL W League contest at 6 p.m. A separate ticket is required for the Riveters match; for more information or to buy now, visit www.riveterssc.com.

June 19 vs. Australia, 3 p.m.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

June 25 vs. Turkey, 10 p.m.

This event will be free, open to the public and exclusively hosted by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

These matchday watch parties will bring the energy of the world's biggest sporting event to Pittsburgh with the matches shown on the stadium's main videoboard and additional screens throughout the venue.

Come early and enjoy this can't-miss festival experience. Step on to the field for the ultimate soccer skills test with the penalty kick competitions, obstacle course, and soccer darts. A bounce house, face painters, and appearances from Riverhounds mascot AMO will be located around the center circle for our little soccer superstars. Fans can take part in special Coca-Cola Soccer and POWERADE Power Water activations throughout the stadium and enjoy Coca-Cola Soccer experiences with photo op, product samples, and chances to win exclusive prizes.

Fans can enjoy food and beverage offerings throughout the venue, including Las Palmas tacos, the Corona Cantina with worldwide themed food and beverages, mobile beer carts, and a total line up of

Coca-Cola Beverages, inclusive of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, POWERADE Power Water, and BODYARMOR FLASH I.V..

"ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages is thrilled to partner with the Riverhounds on these exciting events," said Brandi Shortt, President at ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages. "We aim to support both our customers and the communities we serve, bringing soccer and Coca-Cola fans together for an inclusive event at our city's premier soccer stadium."

The events will include an exciting lineup of giveaways and fan prizes, including four tickets to the Brazil vs. Haiti World Cup match in Philadelphia courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company, three signed 2026 Riverhounds jerseys, POWERADE light-up thunder sticks, Coca-Cola light-up bracelets, sunglasses and T-shirts, all helping create an electric atmosphere worthy of the world's stage.

"These watch parties are about more than just showing the match, they're about creating a true World Cup atmosphere right here in Pittsburgh," said Jeff Garner, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC President. "With free admission, activations, family-friendly entertainment, premium viewing options and the excitement of cheering on the U.S. together inside F.N.B. Stadium, we're building something that fans of all ages will not want to miss."

Admission to all three USA Watch Parties will be free, with tickets available to claim at the link below. For updates and free ticket information, visit www.riverhounds.com/watchparty.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

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