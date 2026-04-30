Switchbacks FC Lose Penalty Shootout to the Colorado Rapids in US Open Cup

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC celebrate Brennan Creek's goal with the crowd

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC celebrate Brennan Creek's goal with the crowd(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC concluded their U.S. Open Cup run following a hard-fought loss to the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, falling 2(5) - 2(4) in a penalty shootout.

Possession remained steady through the opening 25 minutes until the Rapids struck first. #9 Rafael Navarro carried the ball down the left side before delivering it into the 18-yard box to #11 Alexis Manyoma, who finished with a touch into the center of the net past Switchbacks FC defenders.

Just minutes later, into 34' the Switchbacks responded with an equalizer from a corner kick. #10 Adrien Perez delivered the ball into the six-yard box, where a scramble ensued. #23 Garven Metusala nudged it into the danger area for #37 Brennan Creek, who was positioned just in front of the left post and tapped it in past the Rapids goalkeeper to level the score at 1-1.

Rapids #33 Kosi Thompson was issued a straight red card following a slide tackle on Switchbacks' #20 Yosuke Hanya.

Both teams were unable to find a winner in regulation, sending the match into extra time tied at 1-1.

In extra time, the Rapids regained the lead in the 119' when #93 Georgi Minoungou broke through on a breakaway to find the back of the net.

The Switchbacks answered in dramatic fashion after a handball by Rapids #12 Josh Atencio inside the box awarded Colorado Springs a penalty kick. #90 Khori Bennett calmly converted from the spot to equalize once again.

With neither side able to secure a winner, the match went to penalty kicks. Despite a strong effort, the Switchbacks fell just short in the shootout, bringing their U.S. Open Cup run to an end.

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Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (4) COL: Nicolas Hansen (1)

Goals: COS: Creek (A: G. Metusala) (34'), Bennett (120') COL: Manyoma (A: Navarro)(25'), Minoungou (A: Rafael Navarro)(114')

YC:COS: Masereka (14'), P. Burner (105+1') COL: Cannon (17'), Ojediran (27'), Wells (53'), Frederick (62'), Yapi (78'), Navarro (95'), Atencio (119')

RC: COL: Thompson (77')

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

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