Switchbacks Player & Coach Named to Team of the Round - Round of 32 in the US Open Cup

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup officially announced today that forward Sadam Masereka and Head Coach Alan McCann have been named to the Team of the Round for the round of 32 of the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Tournament.

Masereka delivered a standout performance against Major League Soccer (MLS) side Sporting Kansas City, playing a pivotal role in the Switchbacks' commanding victory. The 21-year-old made an immediate impact, registering an assist in the 11', before finding the back of the net himself in the 31'. Beyond his direct goal contributions, Masereka demonstrated exceptional efficiency and composure on the ball, completing 94.4% of his passes. He also recorded two shots on target and won four duels, underlining his all-around influence in both attacking buildup and competitive play.

Head Coach Alan McCann's tactical leadership was equally instrumental in the team's success, guiding Colorado Springs to a decisive 3-0 win at Weidner Field. Under his direction, the Switchbacks executed a cohesive and aggressive game plan. Offensively, the team generated seven shots on target, completed 120 passes in the attacking third, and earned six corner kicks, consistently applying pressure throughout the match.

Defensively, the Switchbacks delivered a disciplined and organized performance, winning six of seven tackles while adding seven interceptions and 16 clearances. This balanced display of attacking efficiency and defensive solidity highlights the team's preparedness and cohesion under McCann's guidance.

2026 U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round - Round of 32

GK - Donovan Parisian (New England Revolution)

D - Pedro Amador (Atlanta United FC)

D - David Schnegg (Charlotte FC)

D - Robert Voloder (Red Bull New York)

M - Nick Fernandez (San Jose Earthquakes)

M - Talles Magno (New York City FC)

M - Nick Markanich (Houston Dynamo FC)

M - Hugo Picard (Columbus Crew)

F - Denis Krioutchenkov (One Knoxville SC)

F - Sadam Masereka (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

F - Agustin Ojeda (New York City FC)

Bench: GK - Javier Otero (Orlando City SC), D - Michelle Benítez (Sacramento Republic FC), M - Baye Coulibaly (Charlotte FC), M - Emil Forsberg (Red Bull New York), F - Jason Shokalook (Chicago Fire FC), F - Julian Hall (Red Bull New York), F - Tola Showunmi (Louisville City FC)

Coach:

Alan McCann (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs will now turn its attention this weekend on the road as they battle Phoenix Rising on Saturday, April 25.







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