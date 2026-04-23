Rhode Island FC Powers Past Charleston Battery with Commanding 4-0 Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC all smiles after a goal against the Charleston Battery

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC all smiles after a goal against the Charleston Battery(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC picked up its second-straight regular-season win in style on Wednesday, taking down Charleston Battery 4-0 at Centreville Bank Stadium. JJ Williams led the effort with his sixth career multi-goal game for the Ocean State club, scoring his 50th career regular-season goal to complement the club's largest win of the season. Jojea Kwizera added to the effort with his team-leading third goal of the season, scoring in back-to-back regular season games for the second time in his RIFC career.

Both Rhode Island FC (2W-2L-2T) and Charleston Battery (3W-3L-1T) struggled to find clear-cut chances in a tense first half, with the homeside holding a 7-6 edge in shots through 45 minutes. Charleston came closest to the opening goal when Jeremy Kelly capitalized on a turnover in the final third and broke into a one-on-one position with RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas. Before Kelly could take a shot, Hugo Bacharach slid to the rescue with a perfect tackle to deny the close-range chance.

RIFC began to find its way into the attack in the late stages of the first half, crafting one of its best opportunities in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Frank Nodarse swung a dangerous cross from the right wing that found the head of Williams. Williams rose to connect with the ball and sent a driven header on goal, but Charleston goalkeeper Luis Zamudio came up with a fantastic reflex save to deny the striker from point-blank range.

Although the save kept the game scoreless heading into the halftime break, RIFC did not take long to capitalize on the momentum in the second half. In the 55th minute, Williams once again rose for a header in the box, tucking Kwizera's cross into the bottom-right corner to give the Ocean State club the lead.

Six minutes later, Kwizera complemented one of the most productive performances of his Rhode Island FC career with a goal of his own to double the lead. The counter-attack started when Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez won the ball in his own half, sprinting into a two-on-one run with Kwizera. Pity laid the ball off to Kwizera in the box, who calmly slotted the ball past Zamudio to score his second goal in as many regular-season games to make it 2-0.

In the 65th minute, RIFC sent the ball coast-to-coast yet again to add another goal to its rampant attacking display. Working quickly, Vegas earned the first assist of his professional career when he punted a long ball to Williams, who wasted no time taking it down, flooring a defender with a quick touch and firing a long-range laser into the top-right corner to make it 3-0. The goal was his club-leading 24th goal for Rhode Island FC, and the 50th goal of his USL Championship career.

Rhode Island FC was not done yet, winning an 83rd-minute penalty to wrap up a dominant attacking onslaught. Clay Holstad raced to a loose ball on the goal line, causing Zamudio to commit a foul in an attempt to make the save. Second-half substitute Dwayne Atkinson stepped up to take the spot kick, converting it calmly to score his second goal of the season and wrap up a dominant 4-0 win.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will hit the road for the opening game of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage when it travels to Trinity Health Stadium to take on Hartford Athletic on Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m. One week later, the Ocean State club will return to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts Birmingham Legion FC for Star Wards Night. The first 2,000 fans at the game will receive a free light sword! Tickets for the next home games are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - JJ Williams, 55th minute: Williams heads Kwizera's cross into the bottom corner from close range. RI 1, CHS 0

RI - Jojea Kwizera (Augstín Rodríguez), 61st minute: Kwizera calmly slots a low shot past Zamudio from close range. RI 2, CHS 0

RI - JJ Williams (Koke Vegas), 65th minute: Williams collects a long punt from Vegas and fires a powerful shot into the top-right corner. RI 3, CHS 0

RI - Dwayne Atkinson, 83rd minute: Atkinson converts a late penalty kick. RI 4, CHS 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The win was RIFC's largest of the 2026 regular season, and Rhode Island FC's second-largest shutout victory all-time across all competitions.

Rhode Island FC has scored seven goals in its last two USL Championship games.

Across all competitions, RIFC has conceded just five goals in its last two games.

JJ Williams recorded his sixth career multi-goal game for Rhode Island FC, scoring his 49th and 50th career USL Championship regular-season goals in the win. He is RIFC's all-time leading scorer with 24 career goals for the club across all competitions.

Jojea Kwizera recorded his team-leading third goal of the regular season, and his second in as many regular-season games.

Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez collected his team-leading second regular-season assist for the club. He has recorded assists in two-straight regular-season games.

Goalkeeper Koke Vegas recorded the first assist of his professional career. He also kept his 26th career clean sheet, making two saves.

Dwayne Atkinson scored his second goal of the season, and third of his Rhode Island FC career. All three of his three career goals have come less than five minutes after entering the game.

Atkinson is the second player this season, and one of seven RIFC players all-time, to score less than five minutes after coming off the bench. He is the only player in club history to do so multiple times.

Rhode Island FC has scored its last five penalties in the regular season dating back to November 2024.

Rhode Island FC's three substitute goals are the third-most in the USL Championship.

Zach Herivaux returned from injury, coming in as a second-half substitute and making his first appearance since RIFC's season-opening 1-1 tie with Sporting Club Jacksonville.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JJ Williams

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2026

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