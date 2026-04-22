Rhode Island FC Kicks off Inaugural Breeze Cup vs. Charleston Battery Today

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







WHAT

Rhode Island FC hosts Charleston Battery at Centreville Bank Stadium in Week 8 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Charleston Battery

WHEN

Wednesday, April 22

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

myRITV, CBS Sports Golazo Network

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

DIGITAL

WPRI 12+ Streaming App

THEME

Wicked Good Weeknight

GAME PREVIEW

Charleston Battery will play its fifth road game in seven games across all competitions on Wednesday, with one final road trip to follow before it caps off a difficult stretch away from home. Although the club is 1W-3L-0T away from home this year across all competitions, its lone victory was a historic 2-0 shutout win at Louisville City FC on April 4, in which the Battery became the first team to take all three points at Louisville in the regular season since Rhode Island FC did so in June 2024 - nearly two full years ago. After snapping back-to-back Players' Shield winners' 26-game home unbeaten streak in the regular season with the statement result, Charleston fell 3-0 at expansion club Brooklyn FC in its next game, before rebounding vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies and collecting a 1-1 tie. Charleston has shown it can throw punches with some of the best teams in the league, but will look to find that form consistently as it looks for its first win in the Ocean State on Wednesday.

In Rhode Island FC's first league win of the season last time out, a 3-1 victory at Lexington SC on April 11, three different goalscorers combined for the club's best attacking showing of 2026 USL Championship season, displaying a full-throttle attack that is clicking at the right time. In the first half, both goals came from out wide. Aldair Sanchez started the party in the 22nd minute, making a blistering solo run down the left wing after forcing a turnover in the midfield and picking out the top-left corner with a powerful effort. Sanchez's goal finished as one of four finalists for the USL Championship Goal of the Week. Six minutes later, JJ Williams played a brilliant ball through to a wide-open Jojea Kwizera on the opposite side, who doubled the lead with his second goal of the year, a composed left-footed finish that took a deflection off of the Lexington goalkeeper. The goal was the second of the year for both Sanchez and Kwizera across all competitions - both of Sanchez's career goals for RIFC have come in the last four games, while Kwizera has already matched his 2025 goal total.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2026

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