Koke Vegas the Hero as Rhode Island FC Downs Hartford Athletic in Penalties

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC all smiles against Hartford Athletic

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC all smiles against Hartford Athletic(Rhode Island FC)

HARTFORD, Conn. - After a dramatic scoreless tie, Rhode Island FC went the distance on the road against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, downing its regional rivals in a penalty shootout on a cold, rainy night at Trinity Health Stadium. The Ocean State club produced another dominant display on the attack, but could not crack Hartford's resilient defensive structure through 90 minutes. After a three-save performance in regulation to preserve RIFC's second-straight clean sheet, goalkeeper Koke Vegas came up huge with a crucial save in the penalty shootout to give Rhode Island FC the extra point in the opening game of Group 5 action.

In a first half defined by tight defensive organization from both sides, Hartford Athletic was the first to find the frame, forcing the first save of the game out of Vegas in the 23rd minute. Hartford's Britton Fischer got on the end of a well-weighted free kick in the 18-yard box, nodding a header just under the bar that Vegas tipped just over the bar with a diving stop. Four minutes later, Arturo Diz Pe fired a long, bouncing shot on target that Vegas once again palmed away, and defender Nick Scardina swooped in to clear the rebound away.

In the 35th minute, Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha was called into action for the first time when Noah Fuson got out of a three-on-one jam on the right wing, sending a low cross into the box. Clay Holstad found an opening and connected with the pass, sending a first-time shot on frame that a diving Siaha denied. The shot-stopper deflected the ball back into the box, but Sebastian Anderson cleaned up the rebound with a sliding clearance to keep the Ocean State club out.

Two minutes later, Hartford broke through with one of its best chances of the game. Michee Ngalina got on the end of a line-splitting pass, rushing towards the goal in a one-on-one breakaway that was denied at the last second by a sliding Karifa Yao, who timed his challenge to perfection to keep the game scoreless going into halftime.

Rhode Island FC began to establish itself in the attack as the second half wore on, nearly finding the opening goal spectacularly in the 59th minute when Jojea Kwizera's accurate long-range shot was denied by a diving Siaha. Although the goalkeeper spilled the rebound and nearly allowed Rhode Island FC to convert an advantageous bounce, Anderson came to the rescue once again with another goal-saving sliding clearance.

The visitors continued to knock on the door in the 67th minute, when Nick Scardina and Hugo Bacharach connected on a smooth passing sequence to flick Kwizera's ball through to Leo Afonso in the box. The second-half substitute broke through on goal and took a low shot from a tight angle, but the effort flew just wide of the far post.

Rhode Island FC continued to pepper Hartford's goal with a plethora of shots into second-half stoppage time, outshooting the Green and Blue 20-7 through 90 minutes. Despite the onslaught of shots from the Ocean State club and a late red card issued to Hartford's Sadat Anaku, the homeside held on defensively to bring the game to a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Vegas came up big with a second-round save, denying Barry Coffey on two-straight occasions. After he was penalized for stepping off his line early on his first save, Vegas stepped up and denied him a second time to hang onto RIFC's early advantage. Samuel Careaga went on to miss his penalty two rounds later, setting up Karifa Yao to bury the winning spot kick for RIFC in front of a thundering group of traveling supporters in the Constitution State.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium to kick off a two-game homestand on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts Birmingham Legion FC for Star Wards Night! The first 2,000 fans at the game will receive a free light sword. Tickets for the next home games are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

PENALTY SUMMARY

RI: Diop (Scored), Bacharach (Saved), Rodríguez (Scored), Scardina (Scored), Yao (Scored)

HFD: Diz Pe (Scored), Coffey (Saved), Real (Scored), Scarlett (Scored), Careaga (Missed)

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Logan Dorsey, Dwayne Atkinson and Nick Scardina made their first career USL Cup starts.

Zach Herivaux made his first start since RIFC's season-opening 1-1 tie vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville, after returning from injury in Wednesday's 4-0 win vs. Charleston Battery.

Rhode Island FC won its second penalty shootout in club history, and its first in Hartford.

Koke Vegas kept his 27th career shutout for Rhode Island FC, making three crucial saves in regulation and a decisive save in the penalty shootout to secure the extra point.

Rhode Island FC outshot Hartford 20-7, eclipsing 20 shots for the fourth time this season across all competitions. Rhode Island FC has not finished a game with fewer than 10 shots in 2026.

Rhode Island FC is undefeated in its last four games against USL Championship competition.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Koke Vegas

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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